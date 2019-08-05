UN chief worried about rising tensions in Kashmir region

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is very concerned about rising tensions in the Kashmir region and is urging all parties "to exercise restraint."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Monday that over the past few days the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan "has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the Line of Control" -- the highly militarized line dividing Kashmir between the two countries.

His comments followed the surprise announcement earlier Monday by India's Hindu nationalist-led government that it is moving to revoke the special status of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

"We are following with concern the tense situation in the region," Dujarric said. "We're also aware of reports of restrictions on the Indian side of Kashmir, and we urge all parties to exercise restraint."