HBO drama looks at killings of teens that ignited Gaza war

HBO's new docudrama series about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, violence which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides.

"Our Boys," co-created by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, presents a dramatized rendition of the chaotic events of that June following

In June 2014, three Israeli teenagers aged 16 and 19 were abducted and killed by Palestinian militants outside a West Bank settlement. The Israeli military located their remains over two weeks later. After the discovery, three Israelis kidnapped a 16-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem and burned him alive.