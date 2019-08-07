HBO drama looks at killings of teens that ignited Gaza war

HBO's new docudrama series about the killings of four Israeli and Palestinian teenagers, violence which set off a cascade of events leading to the 2014 Gaza war, is set to air next week and is likely to reopen wounds on both sides.
"Our Boys," co-created by Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, presents a dramatized rendition of the chaotic events of that June following
the abduction of three Israeli teens in the West Bank. The series, coproduced with Israel's Keshet TV, premieres Aug. 12.
In June 2014, three Israeli teenagers aged 16 and 19 were abducted and killed by Palestinian militants outside a West Bank settlement. The Israeli military located their remains over two weeks later. After the discovery, three Israelis kidnapped a 16-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem and burned him alive.