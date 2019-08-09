Channels
U.S. sentences Lebanese businessman to prison, $50m fine for financing Hezbollah
AFP|Published:  08.09.19 , 09:50
A Lebanese businessman designated by U.S. authorities as an important financial supporter of Hezbollah was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit $50 million, the Justice Department said Thursday.

 

Kassim Tajideen, 63, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to launder money as part of a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions.

 

He was named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in May 2009 by the Treasury Department based on tens of millions of dollars in financial support given to Hezbollah, a Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon.

 


