Source: Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail

U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein took his own life overnight in a lower Manhattan jail cell where he was being held without bail on federal sex-trafficking charges, a source said on Saturday.

Epstein's body was found on Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, said Aja Davis, a spokeswoman for the New York City

But a source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters that Epstein took his own life, confirming earlier reports by ABC News and other media outlets.