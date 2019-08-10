Source: Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail

U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein took his own life overnight in a lower Manhattan jail cell where he was being held without bail on federal sex-trafficking charges, a source said on Saturday.
Epstein's body was found on Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, said Aja Davis, a spokeswoman for the New York City
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. She could not immediately say how he died, saying that her office would need to examine the body.
But a source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters that Epstein took his own life, confirming earlier reports by ABC News and other media outlets.