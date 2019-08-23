Cleric issues edict forbidding U.S. troops in Iraq

A leading Shiite Muslim cleric followed by some Iraqi militants has issued a public religious edict forbidding the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq.

The fatwa issued Friday by Iran-based Grand Ayatollah Kazim al-Haeri comes after Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq accused the United States of being behind recent attacks on their bases and weapons depots in Iraq.

Two U.S. officials have confirmed that Israel was responsible for the bombing of an Iranian-backed militia's weapons depot on July 19.

Al-Haeri called for Iraqi armed forces to "resist and confront the enemy."