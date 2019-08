The Supreme Court Sunday banned two candidates from far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, Baruch Marzel and Benzi Gopstein from running in the upcoming elections on the grounds that the two had incited racism.

Otzma Yehudit and its leader Itamar Ben-Gvir were not banned.

The court also upheld the Knesset Election Committee's decision to allow the Israeli Arab party Balad to run.