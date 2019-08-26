Israel blames Islamic Jihad for rocket fire, unusually omitting Hamas

Israeli military on Monday blamed the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad for rocket fire on southern Israel during a mass event, unusually omitting the mention of Gaza’s rulers, Hamas, from the official statement.

At least three rockets have been fired at Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Sunday evening during a music festival in the city of Sderot, prompting the IDF to retaliate by striking two Hamas positions in the Strip, including an office belonging to a high-profile commander in the terror group’s military wing.





Festivalgoers run from the rocket fire in Sderot

"Islamic Jihad - on an Iranian mission - is undermining the security and you will feel the consequences of that," Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page, appealing to the residents of Gaza.

"Hostile warmongers, near and far, are dragging you down the path of violence and a loss of stability.”

Rokon added that Israel will continue to respond to acts of aggression coming from Gaza in order to protect its citizens. “Apparently, the factions in Gaza favor the interests of Iran over their own citizens,” he said.

Facebook post of Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon

“The deterioration of the security situation will lead to destruction and harm the residents of Gaza, who will continue to live in the dark because of those who terrorize the Strip."

Hamas Spokesman Hazim Qasim, earlier said neither Hamas nor any other Palestinian factions in the Strip are responsible for the latest rocket fire. Qasim added that Israelis are shifting the blame onto Hamas in order to justify military strikes on Gaza.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to cut in half the amount of fuel being transferred to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, starting Monday and until further notice.