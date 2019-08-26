Fires rage near Beit Shemesh, Galilee region

Fires were raging in several locations around the country on Monday, following the extreme heat conditions.
In the city of Beit Shemesh, police have started evacuating residents living near HaGefen Park; 15 fire-fighting teams and six fire-fighting planes are battling the forest flames.
Near the community of Mashahd, in the Galilee region by Nazareth, a wild fire raged for hours and 15 homes were evacuated. fire-fighting forces are still battling the flames.
Another fire broke out in the pine forests near Moshav Mata, south-west of Jerusalem, and forces are still attempting to control the flames.
None were reported injured so far.