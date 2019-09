Fires rage near Beit Shemesh, Galilee region

Fires were raging in several locations around the country on Monday, following the extreme heat conditions.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook STRONG> and Twitter



In the city of Beit Shemesh, police have started evacuating residents living near HaGefen Park; 15 fire-fighting teams and six fire-fighting planes are battling the forest flames.

Fire rages near Moshav Mata (Photo: Fire Department, Jerusalem District)

Fire near Moshav Mata (Photo: Beith Shemesh Fire Department)

Near the community of Mashahd, in the Galilee region by Nazareth, a wild fire raged for hours and 15 homes were evacuated. fire-fighting forces are still battling the flames.

Fire rages near Beit Shemesh (Photo: Yossi Fridman)

Another fire broke out in the pine forests near Moshav Mata, south-west of Jerusalem, and forces are still attempting to control the flames.

None were reported injured so far.





Fire rages in Beit Shemesh (Photo: Beit Shemesh Story)

Fire near Moshav Mata (Photo: Zion Bitton, KKL)