Fires rage near Beit Shemesh, Galilee region

Fires were raging in several locations around the country on Monday, following the extreme heat conditions.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



In the city of Beit Shemesh, police have started evacuating residents living near HaGefen Park; 15 fire-fighting teams and six fire-fighting planes are battling the forest flames.

Fire rages near Moshav Mata (Photo: Fire Department, Jerusalem District)

Fire near Moshav Mata (Photo: Beith Shemesh Fire Department)

Near the community of Mashahd, in the Galilee region by Nazareth, a wild fire raged for hours and 15 homes were evacuated. fire-fighting forces are still battling the flames.

Fire rages near Beit Shemesh (Photo: Yossi Fridman)

Another fire broke out in the pine forests near Moshav Mata, south-west of Jerusalem, and forces are still attempting to control the flames.

None were reported injured so far.





Fire rages in Beit Shemesh (Photo: Beit Shemesh Story)

Fire near Moshav Mata (Photo: Zion Bitton, KKL)