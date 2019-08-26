Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Lebanon's president likens Israeli drone strikes to a "declaration of war"
Reuters|Published:  08.26.19 , 17:39
President Michel Aoun said on Monday Lebanon had a right to defend itself after Israeli drone strikes that he likened to a "declaration of war".

 

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Beirut's southern suburbs, which are dominated by the heavily armed Hezbollah, prompting the Iran-backed movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.

 

In a Sunday speech, the leader of the Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah issued the toughest threats to his enemy in years and said the drone attacks had launched a "new phase".

 

Only hours later, Israeli drones struck a military position belonging to a Palestinian faction in Lebanon's Bekaa valley before dawn on Monday, the group said.

 

"What happened was similar to a declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty," Aoun's office quoted him as saying on Twitter.

 

"We are a people seeking peace not war, and we don't accept anyone threatening us in any war," added Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah.

 


פרסום ראשון: 08.26.19, 17:39
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.