Palestinian Harvard student denied entry to U.S. finally arrives

A Palestinian student originally denied entry to the United States just days before he was scheduled to start classes at Harvard University has been admitted to the country.

The family of Ismail Ajjawi said in a statement Monday that it appreciates the efforts of all of the people who helped him.

Ajjawi was denied entry August 23 after spending eight hours in Boston Logan International Airport. He had been living in Lebanon.

The 17-year-old freshman said the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by friends. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael McCarthy said only that the decision to cancel Ajjawi's visa was based on information discovered during an inspection.

A nonprofit that awarded Ajjawi a scholarship said the U.S. Embassy in Beirut reviewed his case and reissued his visa.

“We are pleased that Ismail’s Harvard dream will come true after all," said Theodore Kattouf, president and CEO of AMIDEAST, an American nonprofit organization engaged in international education activities in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Ismail is a bright young man whose hard work, intelligence and drive enabled him to overcome the challenges that Palestinian refugee youth continue to face in order to earn a scholarship."