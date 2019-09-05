Channels
Photo: Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan says 'unacceptable' for Turkey not to have nuclear weapons like 'neighbor' Israel
Turkish president claims the Jewish state 'scares' other nations with its unconfirmed nuclear arsenal and Ankara, currently banned from developing such weapons, should be granted the same protection
Reuters|Published:  09.05.19 , 08:57
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday it was unacceptable for nuclear-armed states to forbid Ankara from obtaining its own nuclear weapons, while its "almost neighbor" Israel uses its nuclear arsenal to terrorize other nations.

 

 

“Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But (they tell us) we can’t have them. This, I cannot accept,” he told his ruling AK Party members in the eastern city of Sivas.

 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with Russian President Putin (Photo: Reuters)
“There is no developed nation in the world that doesn’t have them,” Erdogan said. In fact, many developed countries do not have nuclear weapons.

 

Turkey signed the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1980, and has also signed the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all nuclear detonations for any purpose.

 

Erdogan hinted that he wanted the same protection for Turkey as Israel.

 

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center (Photo: EPA)
“We have Israel nearby, as almost neighbors. They scare (other nations) by possessing these. No one can touch them.”

 

Foreign analysts say Israel possesses a sizable nuclear arsenal. Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity around the nuclear issue, refusing to confirm or deny its capabilities.

 

He did not say whether Turkey had plans to obtain such weapons.

 


