Israel bans 'dangerous' settler from northern West Bank home

Israel has issued an administrative order banning a settler from entering the northern West Bank, including his home on the settlement of Yitzhar, for three months.

Neria Zarug is also forbidden from contacting 16 of his friends.

Yitzhar settler Neria Zarug

According to defense sources, "Zarug is a dangerous, violent and extreme activist, who is well known to security forces in the area. He was banned from entering the region because of recent violent acts against both Palestinians and the security forces."

Zarug, who is a goatherd in the area, told Ynet that he was, "working against the Palestinian efforts to take control in the region."

"Every time my herd and I get to the area between us and the Arabs, I'm harassed by Border Police forces. I wasn't a part of any price tags," he said, referring to attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in response to settlement freezes or demolitions, or Palestinian attacks on Jews.

"if the Border Police has any evidence to the contrary, let them show it," he said.

Border Police troops in the area of Yitzhar

According to Zarug, friction between Palestinians and settlers has actually reduced since he started herding in the area.

"The Palestinians see me with my herd, and they understand this is our land," he claimed.

The residents of Yitzhar, where Zarug lives with his wife and two children, decided to protest the decision, with dozens protesting in front of the house of the IDF's GOC Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan.

On Monday, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich joined the protest and appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reverse the order.

"My opinion in the matter is well known," said Smotrich, "such a draconian order should only be used in the case of terrorists and enemies of the state, and not against dedicated Israeli citizens."