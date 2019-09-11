Russia warns against annexing Jordan Valley on eve of Netanyahu-Putin meet

MOSCOW — Russia warned on Wednesday that Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex the West Bank's Jordan Valley could escalate tensions as the Israeli prime minister geared up to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was concerned over Netanyahu's plan, saying its implementation could lead to a "sharp escalation of tensions in the region (and) undermine hopes for the establishment of long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors."

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in Moscow in April (Photo: AFP)

Moscow pointed out that Netanyahu's pre-election pledge drew a "sharp negative reaction" in the Arab world and reiterated its call for direct talks between Israel and Palestinians.

Battling to win re-election in Sept. 17 polls, Netanyahu issued the deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday night, drawing firm condemnation from the Palestinians, Arab states, the United Nations and the European Union.

On Thursday, Netanyahu plans to travel to the Russian resort of Sochi for talks with Putin as he fights to continue his reign as the country's longest-serving prime minister.

The Jordan Valley (Photo: Reuters)

"The leaders will discuss regional issues including the situation in Syria, with an emphasis on tightening the military coordination mechanisms," Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

The prime minister is also expected to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Netanyahu also met with Putin in Moscow days ahead of Israel's April 9 elections.

Putin drew strong condemnation from the West when Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian president has brushed aside international criticism, defending the takeover of Crimea as a move to protect its Russian-speaking population.