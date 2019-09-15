First signs of autumn as unexpected rain hits Israel

Israelis found themselves taking a break from the summer heat enjoying the unexpectedly autumnal weather on Sunday as the first rain of the season hit the north and some central parts of the country.

The rainy weather will continue throughout the day and possibly intensify in the afternoon hours. Despite the unseasonal precipitations, the weather will remain warm throughout the country.

Rainy weather across Israel (צילום : דנית כץ)

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 27 degrees celsius during the day Sunday to 24 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 29 degrees during the day and 23 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 31 degrees throughout the day to 20 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 25 degrees celsius during the day and falling to 17 degrees overnight.

Rainy weather in Nahariya (Photo: Odi Boch)

According to meteorologist Tzahi Wachsman of Meteo-Tech, the rain that has fallen so far is extremely hard to measure as it’s just a few millimeters.

"Towards the afternoon, there will be more rain, but it will not spread,” he said. “However, downpours may very well occur here and there … with water accumulating on the ground."

Rainy weather in Nahariya (Photo: Odi Boch)

According to the Meteo-Tech meteorological company, winds in the southwestern Mediterranean Sea will reach speeds of up to 40 kph (25 mph), while the waves could reach heights of up to 170 cm (6 feet).

On Monday it will be partly cloudy, and the temperatures expected to rise, with a chance of slight drizzle in the north and center of the country.

On Election Day on Tuesday the weather will be sunny and clear with a further increase in temperatures.