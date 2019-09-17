By mid-day voter turns in Israeli elections slightly up from last vote

The turnout in Israel’s election on Tuesday was slightly higher by mid-day than by the same time during the previous vote five months ago.

According to the Central Elections Committee, the turnout stood at 36.5% by 2pm on Tuesday. It marked more than a 0.3% increase over the figure at the same time in April 9 elections when the turnout stood at 36.8%.

Israelis line up to vote in elections (Photo: Dana Kopel)

Election day is a national holiday, a measure aimed at encouraging participation, and voter turnout has emerged as a key element of this election.

In April's ballot, turnout was about 69%, slightly below the 72% figure in the previous election in 2015.

Arab voter turnout has become a focal point of the latest campaign (Photo: AP)

But turnout in the minority Arab sector was just below 50% and many Arab voters boycotted the election. The various Arab leaders have handed together on a joint list for this election, hoping to boost turnout.