Revised exit poll gives Joint List of Arab parties unprecedented 15 seats

An updated exit poll by one of Israel's main television channels gave the Joint List of Arab parties an unprecedented 15 seats in Tuesday's national elections.

This could potentially even see the faction becoming the main opposition party should the Likud join with Blue and White to form a national unity government, as demanded by Yisael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, whose party holds the balance of power in forming a coalition.

The Joint List of Arab parties celebrates its showing in the Tuesday elections (Photo: AFP)

If all three of the TV exit polls prove correct, the Joint List, headed by Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, would be the third-largest party in the 120-member Knesset.

According to the exit poll from Channel 13, Blue and White has also expanded its lead over the Likud, giving the former 32 seats and the latter 30.

The update was published shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned speech at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv's Exhibition Gardens and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz's address at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv.

According to all three exit polls, Netanyahu has failed to reach the 61 seats he needs to form a government.

While the exit polls show Gantz has an advantage over the Likud, he too is unable to form a government of center-left parties.

Liberman, whose party is predicetd to win six to eight seats, has said a government of national unity comprising Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White is the "only option."

Gantz has said he will not join a government with Netanyahu due to the latter's various criminal investigations.