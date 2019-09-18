Ayman Odeh leader of the Arab Joint List considers recomending Gantz for PM job

The chairman of the Joint List of Arab parties, Ayman Odeh, said Wednesday that he may recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as the next prime minister when he meets with President Reuven Rivlin.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Gantz has already reached out to him, Odeh said, adding that “on Wednesday afternoon, we will decide which path to take.”

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh near his home in Haifa (photo: Gil Nechushtan)

The Joint List was projected Tuesday night to win an unprecedented 15 seats in the next Knesset, potentially making it the third-largest party. And while those projections appeared to be optimistic Wednesday, the faction will still win enough seats to have an influential voice in deciding who Rivlin invites to form the next government.

"We have for the past decade seen incitement and de-legitimization of the Arab citizens and have watched peace become an increasingly distant hope," Odeh said Wednesday.

"There is the big racist", he said eluding to the prime minister, who has frequently used anti-Arab rhetoric in his campaigns. “And there are the smaller ones, but everyone is affected by Netanyahu's incitement".

Odeh claimed Arab voters who showed up at the polls had succeeded in blocking an extreme-right government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party alleged throughout the campaign, that there had been wide-spread voter fraud in the Arab towns, during the April elections.

Likud attempted to rush through legislation, that would have allowed their activists to bring cameras into polling stations, which was seen by some as an act of voter suppression.

The attempt was quashed by the Knesset. But MK Miki Zohar, a close Netanyahu ally said in an interview Wednesday, that this move may have had the undesired effect of encouraging larger turnout among Arab voters.

The Joint List celebrate on election night (Photo: AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party alleged there was wide spread voter fraud in the Arab towns during the April elections and attempted to rush legislation that would have allowed their activists to film cameras in polling stations.

The attempt was quashed by the Knesset but a close Netanyahu ally said in an interview Wednesday that that move may have had an opposite effect, encouraging voter turnout.

"We will not join a unity government," Odeh told reporters outside his home in Haifa, pledging to remain in the opposition.

"We are the real opposition" he said. "The Leader of the Opposition has an important pulpit from which to inform the world" about the controversial Nation-State Law passed by Netanyahu's outgoing government.

The Arab parties blasted the law, which defines Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people and as rescinded Arabic’s status as an official language, as degrading.