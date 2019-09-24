Trump: Mideast understands need for normalizing ties with Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is a growing recognition in Middle East that countries must battle extremism, must have normalized relations between Israel and its neighbors.

Speaking at the the United Nations General Assembly, the president also called on nations around the world to tighten the economic noose around Iran's economy, saying no country should support Iran's "blood lust."

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

"All nations have a duty to act," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. "No responsible government should subsidize Iran's blood lust. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened."

Trump went on to urge nations around the globe to reject globalism, saying wise leaders put their own people and countries first.

"The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them," he said. "The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots."