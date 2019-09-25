Channels
Weather:
  
Palestinian minister arrested by Israeli police
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs for the Palestinian Authority arrested by Israeli Police
Fadi al-Hadami was arrested in June on the same charges of allegedly breaking a law prohibiting political activity by the Palestinian Authority though officials there say the activity was of a social and cultural nature
Associated Press|Published:  09.25.19 , 16:04
Israeli police said Wednesday they arrested the Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs for conducting political activity in east Jerusalem.

 

 

Fadi al-Hadami was charged with allegedly breaking a law prohibiting political activity in Jerusalem by the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

 

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said al-Hadami was detained early Wednesday.

 

The PA-appointed governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Gheit, is also being sought for the same offense.

 

Palestinian official Adnan Husseini countered that the arrest was meant to stop “social and cultural activities.”

 

Al-Hadami was last arrested on similar grounds in June.

 

The PA appoints officials for East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the Six Day War and later annexed.

 

But aside from some day-to-day affairs, their role is mostly symbolic, as Israel maintains full control over the city.

 

Palestinians pray on Temple Mount (Photo: AFP)
The fate of the city, which is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians, is at the heart of the decades-old conflict.

 

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state, while Israel views the entire city as its unified capital.

 


פרסום ראשון: 09.25.19, 16:04
