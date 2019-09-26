Police officer lightly wounded in suspected terror attack in Jerusalem

A police officer was very lightly wounded Thursday afternoon in an attempted stabbing attack nearby the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Many forces arrived at the scene at the Chain Gate and detained the suspect.

The event took place just days before Jewish New Year's Eve at one of Israel's most sensitive and volatile locations.

Security forces at the scene

Magen David Adom paramedics, who arrived at the scene, treated the policewoman on the spot.

"The injured officer was walking next to the Chain gate in full consciousness with a light hand wound," said Magen David Adom paramedic Yaniv Yaffe. "I gave her medical treatment and at this stage she did not need to be evacuated to the hospital".

