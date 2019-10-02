PM's pre-indictment hearings begin with Case 4000

A series of pre-trial hearings in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to fend off allegations of corruption kicked off Wednesday morning with an investigation involving possible charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust taking the center stage.

Netanyahu faces possible indictment in three criminal corruption investigations known as cases 4000, 1000 and 2000. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced in February that he intends to file criminal charges against the prime minister.

Netanyahu's defense team arrive at the hearing (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)

Netanyahu could face fraud and breach of trust charges in all three cases, and bribery charges in Case 4000, which is on the agenda during Wednesday and Thursdays hearings.

The prime minister himself will not be present at the hearing with the lawyers in charge of the defense team for the case attending the event at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem.

One Netanyahu's legal advisers, Ram Caspi, said he believes Mandelblit would make his decisions "professionally … ignoring any background noise, unnecessary demonstrations and media pressure."

Caspi added the issue of a possible plea deal is not on the agenda.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit arrives at the pre-trial hearing (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)

"We are going to present not only the evidence everyone is aware of but also new evidence. We are sure that once we present our findings there will be no choice but to close the case," Netanyahu attorney Amit Haddad said, upon entering the hearing. "We believe and know that at the end of the day all the three cases must be closed."

Case 4000 alleges that Netanyahu granted regulatory favors to Israel’s leading telecommunications company, Bezeq Telecom Israel (BEZQ.TA), in return for positive coverage of him and his wife Sara on a news website controlled by the company’s former chairman.

After hearing the arguments, the attorney-general is expected to decide by the end of December whether to indict Netanyahu.