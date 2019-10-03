Iran says it foiled 'Israel-Arab' plot to assassinate Revolutionary Guard commander

The Iranian government announced Thursday that it has successfully thwarted a joint 'Israel-Arab' assassination attempt on Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Iranian media earlier quoted the Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying that Tehran had been able to foil a "regional plot" to eliminate Soleimani and the three suspects in the alleged plot had been arrested on Thursday.

Qasem Soleimani (Photo: AP)

According to the reports, the information was revealed during an annual leadership meeting by Hossein Taeb, head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization, adding that the planning of the alleged conspiracy had taken "several years."

The identities and nationalities of the suspected conspirators remains unclear.

In a rare interview on Tuesday, Soleimani revealed that Israel came very close to killing him and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the Second Lebanon War.