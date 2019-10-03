Channels
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein
Speaker of Knesset Yuli Edelstein: PM considers leave of absence if indicted
Edelstein called Netanyahu's willingness to take a leave of absence an act of leadership saying the prime minister is pepared to pay the price in order to form a unity government
I24news|Published:  10.03.19 , 14:11

Speaker of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be ready to "take a leave of absence" if Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt ultimately decides to indict him on multiple corruption charges.

 

 

״This is not an easy step in leadership,” Edelstein told Israeli broadcaster Kan public radio on Thursday. “The prime minister is prepared to pay this price to establish a government.”

 

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Photo: Avi Moalem)
President Reuven Rivlin made a similar suggestion last week when he proposed a plan that would see Netanyahu take an open-ended leave of absence if or when he is indicted.

 

Netanyahu is currently facing pending charges in three different cases, including corruption, bribery, and breach of trust.

 

The comments come as the 22nd Knesset (Israeli Parliament) is being sworn in amid a worsening political crisis stemming from the country's general election on Sept. 17.

 

Israel's two largest parties are deadlocked after neither a "Right-wing" or "Left-wing" bloc emerged to capture enough seats to establish a coalition government.

 


