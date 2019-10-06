Katz confirms plan for 'non-aggression' pact between Israel and Gulf states

Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Sunday confirmed that he is working on a plan for Israel to sign an "historic" non-aggression pact with Gulf states.

Writing in Hebrew on Twitter, Katz said the deal would bring an end to the conflict with the Arab signatories and help to foster non-military cooperation until a peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz addressing the UN General Assembly last month (Photo: AFP)

"Recently, I have been promoting, with the backing of the prime minister, a diplomatic initiative to sign 'non-aggression agreements' with the Arab Gulf states," wrote Katz and included a link to the Channel 12 report.

"This historic move will put an end to the conflict and facilitate civilian cooperation until peace agreements are signed," he wrote.

"During my UN visit, I presented the plan to Arab foreign ministers and the U.S. envoy (Jason) Greenblatt. I will continue to work to strengthen Israel's status in the region and around the world."

לאחרונה אני מקדם, בגיבוי רה״מ, יוזמה מדינית לחתימת ״הסכמי אי לוחמה״ עם מדינות המפרץ הערביות. מהלך הסטורי, שישים קץ לסכסוך ויאפשר שת״פ אזרחי עד לחתימת הסכמי שלום. בביקורי באו״ם הצגתי את התוכנית לשרי חוץ ערביים ולשליח האמריקאי גרינבלט. אמשיך לפעול לחיזוק מעמד ישראל באזור ובעולם. pic.twitter.com/cNwl60igEN — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 6, 2019

The comment by the foreign minister comes a day after Channel 12 television first reported that the initiative was in the works.

According to the report, the plan includes provisions for bilateral ties and is being carried out "in the shadow of the Iranian security threat."

The initiative, the report said, aims to exploit the fact that Israel and the predominantly Sunni Gulf states share grave concerns over Shiite Iran.

Channel 12 stated that the plan was being drafted with the full support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Katz also confirmed Sunday.

Katz also said he presented the plan to Arab counterparts and departing U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt during the United Nations General Assembly last month.

Tweeting last month from the gathering of world leaders in New York, Katz said he had met with his counterpart from an Arab state with which Israel has no relations.

The two discussed "how to deal with Iran" as well as ways to advance regional cooperation, Katz said.

The foreign minister was representing Israel at the UN instead of Netanyahu, who remained at home to deal with the fallout of the closely run elections a week earlier.