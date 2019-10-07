Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo: Reuters
Fourth and final day of PM's pre-indictment hearings to highlight Case 2000
Netanyahu's pre-trial hearings are set to warp up with a case which alleges that Israel's leader and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher had a quid pro quo of positive coverage for prime minister and his wife in exchange for weakening of rival newspaper
Ynet |Published:  10.07.19 , 08:42
The fourth and final day of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-indictment hearings are set to begin on Monday with the third corruption case involving an alleged quid pro quo media scheme set to take the limelight. Netanyahu's attorneys are expected to arrive to the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem to fend off the allegations.  

 

 

Netanyahu faces possible indictment in three criminal corruption investigations known as Cases 4000, 1000 and 2000. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit already has recommended that Netanyahu be indicted on fraud, breach of trust and bribery charges.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Reuters)

 

Case 2000 concerns alleged discussions Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes had over a quid pro quo of positive media for the prime minister in return for Netanyahu weakening Yedioth's main rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

 

The hearing on Sunday focused on Case 1000 which alleges Netanyahu has received expensive gifts worth up to one million shekels from billionaire Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

 

The defense lawyers in Case 1000, Amit Hadad and Yossi Askenazi said shortly before the hearing was due to begin that once the attorney general hears their arguments “there will be no choice but to close the cases.”

 

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit arrives at Justice Ministry for the hearings (Photo: Amit Shaabi )
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit arrives at Justice Ministry for the hearings (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

 

The first two hearings focused solely on Case 4000, which involves an alleged plan to ease regulations for telecommunications mogul and Bezeq chief Shaul Elovitch in return for positive coverage on his Walla! news website.

 

Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

 

 

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 10.07.19, 08:42
 new comment
See all talkbacks "Fourth and final day of PM's pre-indictment hearings to highlight Case 2000"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.