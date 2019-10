President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that Israel and Germany are "partners in the fight against anti-Semitism and neo-Facism."

“We appreciate the efforts taken by the German authorities to protect and to secure German Jews, and still there is more to be done, and the fight has to be without hesitation or compromise," Rivlin said. "We must learn from this incident to make sure that nothing similar ever happens again.”