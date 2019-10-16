Teen dies of injuries from lightning strike near Ashkelon

A 14-year-old boy from Be'er Sheva died Wednesday of injuries sustained a day earlier in a lightning strike near Ashkelon.

Asher Hazut and four of his family members were badly injured on Tuesday afternoon when the lightning hit Zikim Beach as the family was enjoying the Sukkot break.

Asher Hazut

The five were rushed to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where doctors battled in vain to save his life.

His 21-year-old sister-in-law was seriously hurt, and three other family members aged 24, 17 and 13 suffered moderate injuries.

Asher Hazut, center, with family members

Officials at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon said Wednesday that their condition significantly improved overnight.

Itamar Hazut Asher's brother, who was not at the beach at the time, said Eliezer who is still hospitalized had saved the lives of his wife and other members of the family.

"They were getting ready to leave when the lightning struck" he said, "they were walking in a line and everyone was thrown in the air."

He went on to say "Eliezer tried to resuscitate his wife who was unconscious, and then went on to help our younger brothers while calling for help. All the while unable to move his hand and leg."

Asher's parents had been outside his room in the Intensive Care Unit praying for his recovery.

Asher's mother told reporters earlier that as religious people she and her family understand things like that can happen and the weather can become lethal."

She added that the family is receiving support from people all over the country and asked that they continue to pray for her children.

“This case proves to us how small a human is when faced with the powers of nature.”

"Our boys went out for the holiday,” said Asher's mother earlier Wednesday. “When the thunderstorm began, they were getting ready to go back home and then the lightning hit them."

Scene of the lethal lightning storm that killed 14 year old Asher Hazut (Photo: Barel Efraim)

She said that the electric shock Asher suffered from the lightning had damaged all his body's vital systems.

One day after the lethal lightning storm the beach at Zikim remained almost deserted.

People think there is a curse on the beach" said one administrator, "This was a rare and extreme event. There is no danger here and the sea is calm and beautiful" he added.