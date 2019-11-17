Netanyahu meets families of fallen soldiers held by Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday with the families of two M.I.A IDF soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, whose remains are held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas.

Following the meeting in Jerusalem, the prime minister’s office issued a statement, saying “Netanyahu updated the families on the efforts being made to return the boys and on the latest developments".

Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul

“The families raised other courses of action; the prime minister instructed his staff to evaluate the possibilities that were raised”.

The families of the missing soldiers have been critical of Netanyahu’s government in the past, saying it has not done enough to bring back the remains of their sons. The soldiers were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, Hadar Goldin’s parents slammed a ceasefire agreement reached last week between Israel and Gaza-based terror organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, branding it an “abandonment” of their son and Oron Shaul.

“After five years and four months of nothing really being done, we expect to hear from Netanyahu when he will retrieve the soldiers and civilians being held by Hamas,” the Goldin family said.

In April 2019, before the first round of Israeli elections took place, a report by London-based Arabic news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed claimed that the Israeli government was engaged in negotiations with Hamas to free Israeli prisoners believed to be held in Gaza.