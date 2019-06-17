Hamas gunmen open fire on Israeli troops operating in Gaza

Hamas militants opened fire on Israeli troops operating in southern Gaza overnight Sunday, the Palestinian media reported.

According to the reports, some 20 Israel Defense Forces soldiers were trying to enter the Gazan city of Khan Younis, getting as far 100 meters inside before they came under fire from a branch of the Hamas military wing and were forced to retreat.

The IDF has yet to make a statement on the incident. No injuries were reported on either side.

Earlier, a Qatari delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip to deliver relief funds for Palestinians residing in the coastal enclave.

Palestinians demonstrate on Gaza border

In recent months, tensions have heightened along the Israel-Gaza border as militants continue to send a steady stream of incendiary balloons into Israeli border communities, some setting off raging fires in farmland and wooded areas.

Israel often performs security activity around the border but less frequently enters deep into the enclave.

In November of last year, an Israeli officer was killed in a botched undercover operation in Gaza, which sparked a massive round violence and led to the deaths of at least 16 Palestinians.