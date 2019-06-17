Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Photo: AP
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Photo: AP
Hamas gunmen open fire on Israeli troops operating in Gaza
Special unit forced to retreat after coming under attack while trying to enter southern city of Khan Yunis; no injuries reported on either side; IDF yet to comment
i24News|Published:  06.17.19 , 10:12
Hamas militants opened fire on Israeli troops operating in southern Gaza overnight Sunday, the Palestinian media reported.

 

 

According to the reports, some 20 Israel Defense Forces soldiers were trying to enter the Gazan city of Khan Younis, getting as far 100 meters inside before they came under fire from a branch of the Hamas military wing and were forced to retreat.

 

The head of the Hamas security services in Gaza, Tawfiq Abu Naim
The head of the Hamas security services in Gaza, Tawfiq Abu Naim

The IDF has yet to make a statement on the incident. No injuries were reported on either side.

  

Earlier, a Qatari delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip to deliver relief funds for Palestinians residing in the coastal enclave.

 

Palestinians demonstrate on Gaza border
Palestinians demonstrate on Gaza border

 

In recent months, tensions have heightened along the Israel-Gaza border as militants continue to send a steady stream of incendiary balloons into Israeli border communities, some setting off raging fires in farmland and wooded areas.

 

Israel often performs security activity around the border but less frequently enters deep into the enclave.

 

In November of last year, an Israeli officer was killed in a botched undercover operation in Gaza, which sparked a massive round violence and led to the deaths of at least 16 Palestinians.  

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.17.19, 10:12
 new comment
See all talkbacks "Hamas gunmen open fire on Israeli troops operating in Gaza"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.