Teen struck by lightning at Ashkelon beach still fighting for his life

The condition of a 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when lightning struck a beach in southern Israel continues to be “very serious” as doctors continue to fight for his life.

Asher Hazut along with four of his family members were hurt on Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck Zikim Beach near the city of Ashkelon where the family, from Beer-Sheva, had been enjoying their Sukkot break.

Kippah worn by Asher Hazut who was struck by lightning

Deputy Director of the Barzilai Medical Center Dr. Gili Givati on Wednesday morning said there is still an immediate danger to his life. “We are still fighting for his life,” she said.

A 21-year-old woman was also seriously hurt in the strike, and three other family members aged 24, 17 and 13 suffered moderate injuries. The officials at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon said that overnight their condition has significantly improved.

“Another person who was seriously injured is also in the intensive care unit. Three others who have light to moderate injuries are recovering, talking, walking, and they are being treated in various hospital units."

Elazar Hazut, who was wounded by a lightning strike (Photo: Matan Tzuri)

"Our boys went out for the holiday,” said the mother of the teenager. “When the thunderstorm began, they were getting ready to go back home and then the lightning hit them."

The mother said as a consequences of an electric shock Asher has suffered from the lightning, all his body systems have been damaged.

Zikim Beach where lightning struck 5 people (Photo: Barel Efraim)

"We are a people of faith who work as teachers in religious institutions, and we understand that we could not have anticipated something like this," the mother added. “This case proves to us how small a human is when faced with the powers of nature.”

“We’ve been getting encouragement from the entire nation of Israel and we ask that you continue praying for our children's safety.”