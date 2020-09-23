Coronavirus cabinet reconvenes to decide on further restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet will reconvene on Wednesday to decide on further restrictive steps to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.
Among moves under consideration will be restricting demonstrations after months of protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ministers will also be called to decide on restricting prayers in synagogues ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and banning markets set up for the sale of The Four Species, used as part of the religious practice during Sukkot.
Shas leader Aryeh Deri threatened his party would resign from the government should synagogues be shuttered during Yom Kippur.
קבינט הקורונה יתכנס בשעה 11:30 להמשך הדיונים בנושא החמרת הסגר. המלצת צוות בין-משרדי מיוחד של משרד הבריאות, משרד המשפטים והמשטרה תובא בפני קבינט הקורונה, שצפוי להטיל מגבלות זהות על תפילות, הפגנות וכל התקהלות אחרת. לאחר מכן תתקבל ההחלטה הסופית בנוגע להפגנות, שלפי המסתמן כרגע - יוגבלו. הממונה על המאבק בקורונה פרופ' רוני גמזו דורש לסגור שווקים, כולל את שוק ארבעת המינים. ראש המל"ל תומך בסגירת בתי הכנסת ביום כיפור.