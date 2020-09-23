Coronavirus cabinet reconvenes to decide on further restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet will reconvene on Wednesday to decide on further restrictive steps to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Among moves under consideration will be restricting demonstrations after months of protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

