News
Israel News
Netanyahu says 'won't bow his head' to U.S. in wake of election comeback
Former primer tells Haredi radio station Kol Barama he is not intimidated by a potential confrontation with American allies, who will likely not approve of far-right Ben-Gvir becoming part of coalition government
Ynet
|
15:43 | 11.02.22
Likud on 32 seats with 86% of votes counted, giving Netanyahu majority
As his win solidifies, Netanyahu to face internal fight for coveted Finance and Justice ministries with staunch supporters who were rewarded during primary elections, in competition with long-serving powerful party members
Moran Azulay, Yaron Druckman
|
15:42 | 11.02.22
Breakdown of votes city by city shows political shifts
Details showing how Israelis voted in major cities across the country prove that Religious Zionist party tripled its votes in Rishon Lezion, while Yisrael Beytenu lost 3% of constituents in traditionally safe Ashdod
Yaron Druckman
|
14:36 | 11.02.22
'Dramatic comeback': How world media covering Israeli election results
Benjamin Netanyahu's apparent victory in national ballot occupies front pages of media outlets in England, Italy and U.S. among others, with many speculating how Ben-Gvir-backed government may impact international ties
Ynet
|
14:32 | 11.02.22
Lebanon's PM says maritime deal with Israel safe even if Netanyahu wins
Najib Mikati says U.S. has guaranteed to protect the deal that ended border dispute between his country and Israel, and would protect it from Netanyahu, who claimed he would benefit the Iran-backed Hezbollah group
Reuters
|
12:42 | 11.02.22
Palestinians say Israeli election results prove 'rise in extremism'
PA's prime minister says results are testimony to the rise of racism, from which Palestinians have long suffered, in Israeli society; adds that there was no illusion next government could be partner for peace
Ynet, i24NEWS
|
11:37 | 11.02.22
IDF officer severely hurt in car ramming attack, assailant killed
The suspect rams car into checkpoint and attempts to stab officer with a sharp instrument; Hospital says wounded is in serious condition and suffering from a multi-systematic injury, undergoing surgery
Elisha Ben Kimon
|
09:44 | 11.02.22
Netanyahu bloc with 65 seat majority after 80% of votes counted
Unless final tally of votes sees Meretz and Balad reaching minimum threshold, right-wing and religious bloc in clear majority to form stable government and end the political stalemate of the past election cycles
Ynet, Associated Press
|
07:40 | 11.02.22
Exit polls show Netanyahu poised for comeback as his bloc scores 61 seats
Highest turnout since 1999 appears to have worked in favor of Likud leader as he appears to be the one to have the right to form government; all three exit polls predict center-left losing major ground; Ben-Gvir's party in record achievement
Ynet
|
23:58 | 11.01.22
Mass brawl erupts at packed Tel Aviv mall on Election Day
Amid an influx of customers in shopping centers, a witness claims that a group of teens at the Azrieli Mall jumped on a kid and appeared to have stabbed him in the leg; 'It was very chaotic and everyone cried,' says one witness
Nina Fox, Liran Levi
|
21:19 | 11.01.22
Voter turnout remains high at 62.5% by 7pm, CEC says
Candidates canvassing for votes nationwide in a last-ditch effort to woo undecided voters and encourage reluctant supporters to head to the polling place;
Ynet
|
20:28 | 11.01.22
Voter turnout at 47.5% by 4pm — highest since 1999
Central Election Committee says 3,224,250 eligible voters have already cast their ballot; panel chair says hopes trend will continue throughout the day; IDF soldiers turn out in large numbers
Ynet
|
17:38 | 11.01.22
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Sporting close diplomatic ties, Jerusalem and Baku seek to take relations a step farther; 'Israel is a strategic political, military, economic and cultural partner,' says Azerbaijan-Israel parliamentary friendship group
i24NEWS
|
17:15 | 11.01.22
Police suspect terror in alleged abduction attempt in northern Israel
Police say an Arab Israeli citizen is in custody after allegedly attempting to force a Jewish woman into his car in Tiberias; preliminary investigation points to 'nationalistic' motives of the suspect
Israel Moshkovitch
|
15:27 | 11.01.22
Voter turnout by noon, highest since 1999
Central election committee says 28.4% of eligible voters, constituting 1,925,393 people, already cast ballots; committee chair says hopes trend will continue throughout the day
Ynet
|
12:13 | 11.01.22
As political leaders cast their vote, they share in the hope for a decisive result
All politicians unanimous in call to Israelis to exercise their right to vote amid Israel's fifth election cycle in 3.5 years as they cast ballots; 'it is a privilege to vote,' says president adding every vote counts
Ynet
|
10:20 | 11.01.22
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
In depth: Polls predict a similar stalemate of recent cycles but powerful new player, racist Itamar Ben Gvir, embraced by Netanyahu, threatens to shake up political field seen by many opponents of the former prime minister as a threat to democracy
Associated Press
|
08:09 | 11.01.22
A guide for Israeli voters ahead of the November 1 election
To clear up any voter confusion ahead of 5th national ballot in 3 years, Ynet has compiled all information needed for 6,788,804 Israelis eligible to vote and chose their representatives for the 25th Knesset
Sivan Hilaie
|
23:31 | 10.31.22
Herzog to CNN: History teaches us that xenophobia starts with Jew hatred
In an interview with Wolf Blitzer, the president says antisemitism appears wherever there is an economic or energy crisis; notes uptick in antisemetic acts and rhetoric and insists Israel provides Ukraine with humanitarian assistance
Gilad Meiri
|
15:56 | 10.31.22
Sole Jewish member of Arab party says attacks on settlements 'not terror'
Ofer Cassif from Hadash–Ta'al says settlers have accountability for terror attacks committed against them since they are not innocent civilians; 'They live as a thorn in the throats of the Palestinians,' he says, blaming 'Israeli occupation' for bloodshed
Sharon Kidon, Yishai Shnerb
|
13:58 | 10.31.22
Palestinian militants tell CNN that PA must join fight against Israel
In exclusive interview, masked gunmen say there is no chance for 2-state solution as they appear on camera with weapons they claim were purchased on the black market from 'senior commanders' of the IDF
Ynet
|
11:14 | 10.31.22
Political candidates in last push to win Israeli elections
Yesh Atid party pinning hopes on 'ground forces,' while Likud plans to fill airwaves with Netanyahu interviews and even bring out his wife - popular among his voter base; parties challenged by voter fatigue after repeated election cycles
Ynet
|
08:43 | 10.31.22
Bolsonaro's wife exhibits Israel flag in voting poll
Michelle Bolsonaro, an evangelical Christian, wrote on social media 'May the blessings of our God be upon Brazil and Israel,' as she cast her ballot; Trump calls for rightwing president to be re-elected calling him a fantastic leader
Ynet, Agencies
|
21:04 | 10.30.22
IDF preps terrorist home for demolition
Military takes first step before demolition of home of Mohammed Jaaberi who kills one man, wounding others in shooting attack at the entrance to an West bank settlement
Associated Press
|
20:39 | 10.30.22
Israel's far-right legislator says will end Netanyahu corruption trial
Itamar Ben Gvir says would legislate law grants sitting PM almost complete criminal immunity; co-leader Smotrich, says his proposal to remove breach of trust from criminal code, or Ben Gvir proposals would not apply to Netanyahu criminal trial
Moran Azulay
|
17:46 | 10.30.22
Five soldiers hurt in suspected car-ramming attack in Jordan Valley, IDF says
First responders say victims suffered light and moderate injuries when vehicle slammed into them while they were waiting for the bus at a busy junction; wayward driver critically injured by police
Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon
|
15:44 | 10.30.22
Family of slain Al Jazeera journalist meet Pope Francis
Family of Shireen Abu Akleh fly to Rome ahead of memorial mass held in her honor, and say that Pontiff expressed support in the family's 'pursuit of justice for Shireen'
i24NEWS
|
13:56 | 10.30.22
Kiryat Arba shooter — cancer patient and teacher on a suicide mission
Muhammad Kamal al-Jabari, who opened fire at the West bank settlement and killed one Israeli and wounded several others, was terminally ill, says security source; attacker killed after chase
Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi, Sharon Kidon, Ishai Shnerb
|
10:29 | 10.30.22
Israel vulnerable to online threats ahead of vote
Ahead of its fifth election in less than four years, experts say that powers outside of Israel have an interest in 'harming democracy' by sabotaging the results and sowing discord
AFP
|
09:13 | 10.30.22
West Bank: 1 dead, 4 wounded in terror attack, assailant killed
Israeli forces say the shooting was not directed toward Itamar Ben-Gvir's house, as was originally thought
i24NEWS
|
00:30 | 10.30.22
Multiple polls predict Netanyahu just shy of victory
4 different polls show Netanyahu's bloc of four parties winning 60 seats in Israel's parliament, as the Likud leader allied with far-right Religious Zionism group
i24NEWS
|
23:22 | 10.28.22
Israel urges Erdogan to oust Hamas as Turkey eyes Israeli security tech
Israeli security officials say Gantz asked Erdogan to warn Iran that arms smuggling to proxies through Syria will be met with Israeli resistance; Turkey seeks to bolster U.S. ties with by improved Israeli relations
Yossi Yehoshua
|
22:02 | 10.27.22
Settlers campaign against military, claim political bias
Claiming IDF neglecting their security, settlers distribute flyers, criticizing IDF command for not doing enough to counter terror attacks in the area, despite successful military operations against terrorist groups
Elisha Ben Kimon
|
18:51 | 10.27.22
Israel, Lebanon teams sign deal ending maritime border dispute
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates neighboring countries for reaching agreement saying opens chapter of prosperity and hope; Hezbollah chief says ending his troop mobilization after deal
Ynet
|
17:51 | 10.27.22
Israel's Bank Leumi chief visits Saudi, says interested in investments there
The presence of Bank Leumi, one of Israel's two largest banks, at the kingdom's flagship investment event suggests this marks another gesture by Riyadh towards warmer ties with Israel
Reuters
|
17:10 | 10.27.22
IDF approves women as tank fighters on border
'I trust the... tank fighters to defend the border professionally and with great success,' says IDF Chief of Staff after some two years of examining the matter
i24NEWS
|
15:22 | 10.27.22
Lapid says prioritizes domestic security, but doesn't rule out military aid to Ukraine
In an interview with Ynet's sister outlet, PM says Israel 'carries out situational assessments every week to examine what more it can help with'; adds singling out Jewish state for not helping enough is unfair, 'I do not see British Air Force bombing Russians'
Guy Moldavsky, Yuval Karni
|
14:03 | 10.27.22
Daughter of Putin's mentor flees Russia with Israeli passport
'Russian Paris Hilton’s' home raided as part of corruption probe that shook political and upper classes in Russia; ‘If they can arrest the daughter of Putin's patron, that means no one is out of reach anymore’
Ynet, Agencies
|
14:02 | 10.27.22
Israel signs maritime border deal, following Lebanon's suit
Israeli government earlier in a final vote okayed the agreement, which marks a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility and opens the way for offshore energy exploration
Reuters, Ynet
|
13:00 | 10.27.22
Gantz plans unannounced meeting with Erdogan to 'renew official security ties'
Defense minister travels to Ankara to meet with Turkish leader and Turkish counterpart with Iran on top of mind; ‘This relationship strengthens Israel's standing in the region’
Yossi Yehoshua
|
11:57 | 10.27.22
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on targets in Damascus area
Syrian military says Israeli missiles fired at posts near Damascus and air defenses had 'confronted the missile aggression and downed most of them'; no casualties reported
Associated Press
|
09:09 | 10.27.22
U.S. sanctions Israeli businessman and wife for Russia ties
Biden administration blacklists Israeli-Moldovan millionaire and pro-Russian party head Ilan Shor who is supposedly connected to Russian attempts to exercise Moscow's influence over Moldova
Itamar Eichner
|
22:12 | 10.26.22
Herzog meets with U.S. President Biden, will discuss Iran
Amid tension over future of Iran's nuclear program, Israeli leader sets off to Washington to meet with top government officials; 'we see more and more nations coming on board and cooperating with Israel in so many fields,' Biden said
i24NEWS
|
20:54 | 10.26.22
Gas production begins at Karish ahead of Lebanon maritime deal signing
'I am delighted to confirm Energean reached first gas at Karish field, offshore Israel,' says the drilling oil and gas company, one day before Israel is set to sign a U.S.-brokered deal with Beirut
i24NEWS, Ynet
|
18:39 | 10.26.22
Gulf allies worried Israeli government with Ben Gvir could sour ties
Abu Dhabi worried naming far-right firebrand minister would embarrass them and may make future cooperation with Jerusalem more difficult; Netanyahu reportedly in the know
Itamar Eichner
|
17:26 | 10.26.22
Record number of Jews visit Temple Mount over High Holidays, report says
According to right-wing advocacy group, nearly 8,000 people made the stop at the location during month-long holiday season, which beats annual number of visitors to the site recorded in past 10 years
Gilad Cohen
|
15:10 | 10.26.22
Israel grants Energean permission to start production at offshore Karish gas field
Ahead of signing the maritime deal with Lebanon, Energean set to begin production of gas from gas fields, but does not set a specific date for extracting gas in maximum capacity
Reuters
|
08:42 | 10.26.22
Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issue the invitation in a joint letter, saying the two nations have an 'unbreakable bond'; no date set yet
Associated Press, Ynet
|
08:12 | 10.26.22
Israeli hiker killed after being hit by boulder on Nepal trek
Dr. Asaf Ben Barak, 71, from Kibbutz Be’eri was traversing through the rough terrain of Mount Annapurna when a large rock came tumbling down the mountainside, killing him instantly
Itamar Eichner, Matan Tzuri
|
23:00 | 10.25.22
In U.S. visit, Herzog to reveal evidence Iranian drones used in Ukraine war
Israeli president to present Washington with ‘incriminating’ images of Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drones compared to fragments of drones downed during conflict in Eastern Europe; 'Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted,' he says
Itamar Eichner
|
19:40 | 10.25.22
Israeli man wounded in West Bank terror stabbing
Victim, 55, stabbed in the stomach while shopping in a Palestinian village, suffers moderate wounds; military says assailant fled scene, launches a manhunt
Elisha Ben Kimon
|
19:25 | 10.25.22
Lapid visits Nazareth in bid to court Israeli Arab voters
In poignant speech, PM urges Arab voters to go to the polls next week as main rival Netanyahu tries to woo supporters from sector; ‘you vote for your lives, you vote to be part of democracy,’ he says
i24NEWS
|
19:17 | 10.25.22
Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes
The London-based organization presses the international court to 'urgently investigate any apparent war crimes committed during the August 2022 Israeli offensive,' detailing a strike that hit the Jabalia refugee camp that killed seven civilians
AFP
|
14:09 | 10.25.22
Behind the scenes of Nablus operation to eliminate Lion's Den chief
Officials say operation was carried out with help of precise intelligence from IDF and Shin Bet, with an aim to prevent deterioration of security in the West Bank city
Elisha Ben Kimon
|
13:08 | 10.25.22
Israel cancels rabbinical courts' ruling on marital property for adulterous wife
High Court rules decision by successive rabbinical courts to punish wife who cheated by depriving her of joint assets collected in 27 years of marriage, contradicts law and relies on irrelevant sexual behavior
Gilad Morag
|
12:00 | 10.25.22
Gantz 'not ruling out' backing Lapid for PM after November 1 elections
National Unity party leader tells Ynet he will definitely not support Benjamin Netanyahu to head the next government, claiming the former premier 'only serves himself'; reiterates will not provide weapons to Ukraine over limitations
Sharon Kidon, Ishay Shnerb
|
10:32 | 10.25.22
At least 5 militants dead in shootout with IDF troops in Nablus, Palestinians say
Lion Den's leader Wadia Alhuh's home, which was used to manufacture explosives, destroyed in Israeli raid, killing him and others; troops reportedly clashed with PA security forces, killing one; at least 22 others wounded; PA accuses Israel of ‘war crime’
Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi
|
07:51 | 10.25.22
Gantz to Ukrainian DM: no Israeli arms for Ukraine due to 'operational limitations'
Oleksii Reznikov updates Israeli defense chief on progress of military campaign against Russia, ministers discuss ministers agree on immediate dialogue between professional echelons for provision of civil missile alert systems
Itamar Eichner, Nina Fox
|
20:19 | 10.24.22
Germans increasingly less committed to Israel, study shows
Survey shows while most Israelis believe Germany still bears responsibility toward the Jews after the Holocaust, half of Germans believe it is high time to move on
Yogev Israeli
|
18:44 | 10.24.22
'Arab wombs overwhelm Jewish public': Israeli doctor under fire for racist remarks
Prof. Gideon Saar from Soroka Medical Center was recorded during election conference, proposing to limit allowances or even impose a fine on those having over 5 children; remarks cause uproar in Bedouin and Arab sector
Ilana Curiel, Einav Halabi
|
15:57 | 10.24.22
