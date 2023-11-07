These Terms of Use apply to the following websites and applications:

The ynet website (at: www.ynet.co.il) which is operated by Yedioth Internet in the website and in the adapted application (Ynet application) (jointly hereinafter: " the Site ");

The premium website and application ynet+ (hereinafter: ynet+ );

However, should there be any discrepancy between them, the provisions of the Terms of Use published in the ynet+ arena which are intended for the ynet+ service shall override these Terms of Use.

The Application of the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth (see the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Yediothh.android&hl=iw) (hereinafter: " the Application " or " the digital edition " or " the digital newspaper "); other related sites including Calcalist, mynet, ctech (a local newspaper) xnet, PPLUS, , La'Isha, ynetnews, Frogi, yit.co.il, ynadlan and Yedioth Ahronoth - Obituaries (hereinafter: " Yedioth sites " or " the Sites ") and/or any an application or website which Yedioth shall decide, in its sole discretion, to apply these Terms of Use to. Since by using the Sites and the Application, including their contents and the various services operating in and/or through them, you shall be deemed to have agreed to these terms, you are requested to read them carefully. It is clarified that, in addition to these general Terms of Use, use of some of the Sites' content is also subject to an online agreement that refers to them specifically. These Terms apply to the use of the Sites and the Application and their contents through any computer or other communication device (such as a cell phone, tablet, etc.). They also apply to use of the Sites and the Application, either through the Internet or through any other network or means of communication. In these terms, the expression "content", or "contents" covers any kind or type of information, including any verbal, visual, audio, audio-visual content, or any combination thereof, as well as their design, processing, editing, distribution and manner of presentation, including (inter alia): any image, photograph, illustration, animation, diagram, figure, simulation, sample, video, audio file or music file; any software, file, computer code, application, format, protocol, database or interface, and every character, sign, symbol and icon.

The following Terms of Use are worded in the masculine gender for purposes of convenience only, and of course they equally apply to women. The paragraph headings in these Terms of Use are for purposes of convenience only, and should not be taken into account when interpreting the meaning of any of their provisions or their validity.

Use of the Site and the Application

The Application and the ynet+ application can be accessed from smartphone devices that support an updated version of Apple and Android (Google) and on DESKTOP. Yedioth does not guarantee that access to the Application and/or site shall be possible from other devices and/or software versions and/or browsers that were not updated and/or not supported when the Application went live and/or which shall not be updated and/or supported following the release of its future update versions. Yedioth has the right, in its discretion and/or as a result of technological development, to stop supporting existing and/or previous versions of operating systems.

You may use the content of the Site and the Application (hereinafter: " the content ") in accordance with the following rules, and in no other way, unless you obtained Yedioth's express written consent and subject to the conditions of that consent (should they be given):

You may use the Site, the Application and the contents as defined above for private and personal purposes only. Copying and using the content, or permitting others to use it, in any other way, including in other websites or applications of any kind, electronic publications, print publications, etc., for any commercial or non-commercial purpose that does not constitute personal and private use, is prohibited.

No computer application or any other means, including Crawlers, Robots and similar software, may be activated or allowed to be activated in relation to the contents, on the Site, and in relation to the Application in general, for the purpose of searching, scanning, copying or automatically retrieving contents from the Site and/or the Application in general, and no such means shall be created or used to create a compilation, collection or database containing content originating from the Site and/or the Application or which were displayed therein.

No contents from the Site and/or the Application may be displayed within a visible or invisible Frame.

No contents as defined above may be displayed in any way, including through any software, device, accessory or communication protocol - which changes their design on the Site or removes any part of them, in particular advertisements and commercial content.

The Site may not be linked to any site containing pornographic content, content that encourages racism or improper discrimination, or which is or the publication of which is illegal or which encourages illegal activity.

No link shall be made to contents from the Site or the Application other than the home page of the Sites ("deep link") and no contents as aforesaid shall be displayed or published in any other way, unless the deep link shall be to the full, AS IS web page, so that it can be viewed and used in exactly the same way in which it is viewed and used on the Site. Within this framework, creating a link to the contents as defined above, separately from the web pages in which they appear on the Sites (for example: linking directly to an image or a graphic file on the ynet site, as opposed to the full page on which they appear), is prohibited. In addition, the exact address of the web page on the Site where the content was originally included must appear in the usual place designated for this in the user interface (for example: in the address bar (Status bar) in the user's browser. Changing, distorting or concealing this address, or replacing it with any other address, is prohibited);

Yedioth may in its sole discretion instruct you to cancel any deep link as aforesaid, in which case you shall do so immediately, and without making any complaint, demand or claim against Yedioth in this regard.

These provisions do not derogate from any other provision in the General Terms of Use and in online agreements accompanying services on the Site.

Yedioth shall bear no responsibility for any damage caused as a result of any link to the contents or the display or publication of the said contents in any other way. You shall be fully and exclusively responsible for any link to or presentation or publication of the contents made by you and undertake to indemnify Yedioth against any damage caused as a result thereof.

Embedding of videos (Embedding) - No videos from the Site or the Application may be embedded without Yedioth Internet's prior written approval in any site, including a site which contains or hosts: pornographic content, content that encourages racism or improper discrimination, or which is or the publication of which is illegal or encourages illegal activity, or in sites in which embedding the video per se shall infringe the moral copyright of a third party, including the creators of the video and its copyright holders. Yedioth Internet reserves to itself the right to prohibit the embedding of videos and/or to change the link to the video, and without having to notify you of this in advance, and you shall make no complaint, claim and/or demand against Yedioth for making such changes and/or with respect to malfunctions occurring during their implementation. Yedioth may instruct you to cancel to cancel any embedding as foresaid, in which case you shall do so immediately, and without making any complaint, demand or claim against Yedioth in this regard. Yedioth shall bear no responsibility for any damage caused as a result of embedding videos from the Site and/or the Application. You shall be fully and exclusively responsible for any embedding that was done by you, including the regulation of copyrights and payment to the relevant copyright associations/operators as required by law, and undertake to indemnify Yedioth for any damage which it shall sustain as a result thereof.

Limitation of use

The Site and the Application are protected under Israeli law and the relevant international law. These Terms of Use do not grant rights and/or a license to make changes and/or adjustments to the Site and/or to the Application and/or to their contents. Illegal use and/or use which is at variance with these Terms of Use is prohibited, including, but without derogating from the generality of the foregoing:

Modifying, duplicating, reconstructing, copying, distributing copies, publishing, replicating or dealing with the accompanying software.

Creating derivative work from the accompanying software or contents.

Circumventing, changing, interfering or thwarting safety components that protect the hardware and/or accompanying software and/or digital content within the Site and/or application.

Utilizing a robot, scanner or other automated means in order to access or prepare a key (index) to the digital content.

Renting, lending, leasing, sublicensing, duplicating, displaying, distributing or utilizing the available content to a third party.

Services which are conditional upon registration and/or payment

Yedioth has the right in its sole discretion to offer various subscription tracks which combine the Application, ynet+ and/or a subscription to the printed Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper (or to magazines from the Yedioth Group), including the prescription of a minimum subscription period, in accordance with the terms specified on the registration page.

Use of the Application, the premium ynet+ service on the Site, and such other services as Yedioth shall in its discretion determine, are services that are conditional upon registration and payment of a subscription fee, as prescribed from time to time by Yedioth. These services may only be used after completing and providing the details requested during the registration process, after receiving your endorsement of the online agreement and/or the terms of service accompanying the relevant service, and after payment of the subscription fee has been settled, as specified in the relevant online agreement.

Payment of the subscription fee shall be collected through the app stores GOOGLE PLAY and APPSTORE, the adapted website, or DESKTOP via paypal or credit card and the charge for it shall be monthly, depending on the chosen track. The credit clearance shall be carried out according to a secure PCI standard.

The subscription shall be an "ongoing transaction", as defined in Section 13C(a) of the Consumer Protection Law. Should the subscription period be limited in time, this shall be indicated on the registration page. It is clarified that the subscriber has the right to cancel the transaction, whether it was limited in time or not, in accordance with the cancellation conditions set out hereinafter in these Terms of Use. When registering for the service, you shall be asked to provide personal details such as: your given name, surname, city and country of residence, credit card particulars (where payment is required for the service) and an active electronic mail address in your possession. You must only provide correct, accurate and complete details, and you hereby confirm the veracity of the details you provided. Erroneous details may prevent you from using the service and from being contacting when necessary. In the event of a change of details, you must update them by contacting the customer service department through the Site or the Application, or through the online service site.

The subscription shall be activated within up to three business days from the date of registration and payment for the subscription.

The data which you provided when registering for the service shall be stored in Yedioth's database, number 323819. There is no legal obligation to provide the information, however, its non-provision shall prevent you from using the service you have registered for. Yedioth shall not utilize your information, except in accordance with the Privacy Policy published on the Site and in this link, which constitutes an integral part of these Terms of Use.

When registering for the service, you shall be asked to choose a username and password that will identify you every time you enter the service. Yedioth may determine, from time to time, additional or alternative identification methods.

Keep the username and password confidential to prevent their misuse. Be sure to change the password as often as possible and at least once every six months.

Yedioth may in its absolute discretion deny you access to a service which requires registration. Without derogating from the foregoing, in each of the following cases Yedioth may cancel your registration for the service or block your access to it:

If you deliberately provided false information when registering for the service;

If you committed an act or omission that harms or may harm Yedioth or any third parties, including other users or subscribers and/or Yedioth's journalists or suppliers;

If you used the service or additional services provided on the Site to perform or to attempt to perform an act or what appears to be an act which is illegal under the laws of the State of Israel, or to allow, facilitate, assist or encourage the performance of such an act;

If you breached the terms of this agreement or the terms of any other service within the framework of the Site or application;

If you did not use the service for a continuous period of more than four months, even after you were notified of this by electronic mail;

If you performed any act which prevents others from subscribing to the service or continuing to enjoy the service in any way;

If you passed on the username and password which were assigned to you during registration for use by a third party;

If the credit card in your possession was blocked or its use was restricted in any way (should the service be provided in return for payment);

If you failed to pay a pecuniary debt owed to Yedioth, or any corporation under its control, even though the normal deadline for its payment has passed.

It should be emphasized that only one user account may be opened on any given end device (smartphone, touchscreen computer/tablet, etc.). A user may define a user account through the username and his password in as many as four (4) end devices, only three of which can be used simultaneously (at the same time). When purchasing/replacing one or more end devices, the user shall be required to define the new device through the username and password as aforesaid, and to remove one of the defined devices if up to that point five end devices had been defined.

The Yedioth Ahronoth digital edition (above and hereinafter: "the Yedioth Ahronoth application")

The Application includes various digital contents, including systemic news content, information and various publications for users to read, which is presented in PDF format and/or any format determined by Yedioth in its discretion. The contents of the Application are protected through a DRM (digital rights management) system and therefore cannot be copied and/or transferred. The digital contents may be used in accordance with these Terms of Use without entering a username and password, so long as the user is connected to the Application through the username and password. As from April 2022, the contents of the Application can be viewed through the ynet+ service through a dedicated settings user in the Plus service. It should be emphasized that one end device (smartphone, touchscreen computer/tablet, etc.) cannot be used to connect to more than one user account at any given moment. The number of devices which can be used to connect simultaneously is limited and depends on the package you have chosen. A description of the devices for each package can be viewed on the purchase page. Connecting from another device beyond the specified quota disconnects the other devices (you shall be given a warning before this action occurs). In order to view the rest of the dedicated terms for the Application, kindly refer to the Dedicated Terms of Use. Should there be any discrepancy between them, the provisions of the Dedicated Terms of use shall override these Terms of Use.

The premium service ynet+

** It is clarified in particular that there is a Dedicated Terms of Use document for the ynet+ premium service and it is recommended that it be read. As foresaid, should there be any variance between them, the provisions of the Dedicated Terms of Use for the ynet+ service shall override the provisions of these Terms of Use.

The ynet+ premium service includes additional digital content beyond the contents included on the Site, which is designated for ynet+ subscribers only, and can be viewed subject to registration and payment of a subscription fee in the Ynet application and/or on dedicated pages within the Site. Yedioth shall determine the contents in its sole discretion, and they shall include, inter alia, videos and text including investigative reports, in-depth features, personal columns and articles. Yedioth shall determine in its discretion the format in which the contents shall be presented. Some of the contents and/or their titles shall be displayed on the Site with a graphic marking, to be determined by Yedioth, indicating that they may only be viewed by subscribers. It is clarified that the volume, quality, publication frequency and subjects of, and all matters relating to the content shown in, the ynet+ application shall be determined exclusively by Yedioth, in its discretion. It is clarified for the avoidance of doubt, that Yedioth gives no undertaking regarding the amount or frequency of the aforementioned contents, and in general. Without derogating from the foregoing, it is clarified that should constraints or prevailing events so require, the number of dedicated/unique articles may be proportionally reduced during the relevant period. The contents included in the ynet+ service are protected through a DRM (digital rights management) system and/or any other security/management solution chosen by Yedioth, and therefore cannot be copied and/or transferred. A transaction for the purchase of a subscription and/or digital content in the ynet+ service is made with Yedioth Internet, which shall issue a tax invoice according to law for each purchase. The username and password shall facilitate use of the Site and the Application, as well as retrieval of digital content which the user purchased in the Application, and which was deleted or removed for various reasons, including due to formatting/restoring the settings of the manufacturer of the end device, or its replacement with a new end device and/or the reinstallation of the Application (which shall also be required in cases where an end device is being replaced and/or formatted as aforesaid). The digital content may be used in accordance with these Terms of Use without entering a username and password so long as the user is connected to the Application through the username and password.

Chat rooms (audio chat)

The chat rooms are a new product (up and running since July 2023) which can be accessed from a desktop computer (web) and/or also on a cellular platform through a link from the ynet application. The chat rooms operate selectively from time to time, and are built on a hierarchy of permissions and executive position holders. Only Yedioth Internet and/or its representatives (operations/admin manager or room moderators), as opposed to end users, can open and close the rooms at any time. In each room one there is one moderator appointed by the ynet site system. In addition, some of the rooms shall host speakers (panelists), who shall likewise be appointed by the ynet site system. The rooms' moderators and speakers may converse freely amongst themselves, while the end users may to listen to the conversation, subject to the following permissions:

Nonparticipating listeners (not involved/not speaking) - are invited to listen to the conversation in the rooms. Nonparticipating listeners shall not be identified, but their presence in chat rooms shall be counted and their participation data shall be shown to all room participants.

Participating listeners - In order to participate in the conversation and/or comment with emojis, a listener must be logged into the system using the dedicated "login" button located next to the room name. Login does not require prior registration, but only: selection of a one-time user name (appellation) and approval of these Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy (via hyperlink);

A participating listener who wishes to speak must request permission to do so by using the "request permission to speak" button, and thereby enter the queue of participating listeners who have requested permission to speak and wait until the right to speak is granted to him by the room's moderator and/or operations (admin) manager. In order to speak, the participating listener must make sure that he has active and open microphone equipment. An open/closed microphone indicator can be seen in the room interface. Permission to speak in the rooms shall be given to one participating listener at a time, and that participating listener can continue to speak as long as the moderator/operational manager continues to give him the right to do so. Please note, that if you have received permission to speak, then all the room participants (including uninvolved listeners) will be able to hear you. In some rooms the conversation may be recorded (a recording indicator can be seen in the upper left part of the room). By actually using the service as a participating listener, you hereby permit Yedioth Internet to record your words and to play them thereafter on any platform (even outside the service), such as within the framework of podcasts, etc. No undertaking is given regarding the how long the recordings may be stored in the systems of Yedioth Internet and/or of any of its representatives. The recording of chat room conversations by listeners and participating listeners and in any case its use outside the chat rooms, is prohibited. An approved participating listener shall appear on the screen with his appellation (but without a profile photo/picture).

While it should be clarified that a participating listener does not have to disclose his details when choosing an appellation and can therefore remain anonymous, the choosing of appellations which are inappropriate and/or which do not comply with Yedioth Internet's content policy (these terms of use), as well as the flouting of that policy as specified in these Terms of Use in relation to the content and texts which he shall hear by a participating listener, may lead to his being blocked from speaking and/or altogether by the operations (admin) manager /room moderator. It should be further clarified, that in relation to participating listeners, for, inter alia, legal purposes and in order to enforce compliance with the appropriate content policy within the framework of the conversation in the room, the following information is stored in the chat rooms system: IP addresses and their activity details, such as the number of requests for permission to speak, the number of times permission to speak was received, the timing of when they began to speak, the responses (emojis) which they shared, the timing of sending the response and their blocking record.

Moreover, each user can track numerical information about the listeners in each room (nonparticipating listeners, participating listeners, pending speech requests, listeners who have spoken, etc.), by clicking on the "listeners" button. A listener and a participating listener shall not be able to enter more than one room at the same time. should a listener and a participating listener have disconnected from a room, they may return to it as long as the room is active, although a participating listener shall be required to choose an alternative appellation. The conversation time in chat rooms may be limited, and the moderator/speakers and operations manager shall decide in their discretion when to end each conversation and/or the activity of the room. A sharing link and booking for the room can be sent to WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and email via a dedicated link located on the lower left side of the room.

Links on the Site

Links exist on the Site to various webpages ("links"). The links allow you to find contents published online. Most of the contents are not published by or under the auspices of Yedioth and Yedioth does not control or oversee them. The fact that the Site has links to these contents does not attest that Yedioth endorses them, nor constitute a guarantee of their reliability, currency or legality, the practices of their owners in the realm of privacy and in relation to any other aspect involved in their operation. You may find that these contents do not suit your needs, or find them objectionable, outrageous, irritating, inappropriate, illegal or immoral. Yedioth is not responsible for the contents which the links lead to, nor for any consequence resulting from their use or reliance upon them.

Yedioth does not guarantee the integrity of the aforementioned links, or that they shall lead you to an active website. Yedioth may remove links from the website and/or the Application that were previously included, or refrain from adding new links, and all as it shall in its absolute discretion see fit.

The yney site online search engine is managed and operated by a third party and reflects the subjective judgment of its editors and/or the algorithm underlying its operation. No binding validity shall be attributed to the search results and/or the recommendations regarding the results according to the search values that you shall enter, they should not be viewed as an objective standard for evaluating the suitability of the search results to the values which you have entered and/or to your subjective goals, the placement of the search engine on the Site as aforesaid does not amount to a recommendation to rely on the search results in one way or another, and the order of the search results in the index does not attest to the nature or importance of the search results and Yedioth has no control over the order in which they appear. The search engine algorithm, which determines the order in which the results appear, may work on the basis of commercial considerations (although results which were promoted as aforesaid will probably be marked in a way that makes this clear). Since the content and substance of websites change frequently, the search results which shall be presented to you may not be complete, accurate and/or completely up-to-date.

Changing and canceling a subscription

The type of subscription may be changed through the customer service department, in reliance upon the existing user information. When changing the type of subscription, a notice regarding the change shall be sent to the subscriber's email box and/or cell phone, according to the details which he provided.

A subscription to the Application and/or to the ynet+ premium service may be cancelled in accordance with the provisions of the dedicated terms of use for the service (which can be viewed in the hyperlink above)

Content submitted for publication by users

The Site publishes contents which have been obtained from the Site's users. Such contents are published in designated areas, such as communities, discussion groups (forums), chat rooms, responses to articles (talkbacks), blogs and other services that allow you to upload your own content to the Site - either separately, in the area designated for the users' content only or together with contents from Yedioth's system. Submitting content for publication on the website does not grant you the right to demand that it be published or continue to be published. Yedioth encourages freedom of speech and the existence of fruitful discussion on the Site, with your active participation and that of the other users of the Sites. At the same time, in order to enable the existence of a cultured and factual discourse and to prevent abuse of the possibilities open to you to express yourself on the Site, Yedioth may (ex gratia) examine and/or monitor such content before its publication in an effort to prevent publication of hate speech, threats, expressions of vulgarity as well as contents that are ostensibly illegal without having to exercise legal discretion. It is clarified that Yedioth bears no responsibility for these contents, and the user who submitted them for publication shall be exclusively accountable for and for any consequence arising from them. These contents do not express Yedioth's opinion or position, and their publication is no guarantee of their validity, reliability, accuracy or legality.

When sending or delivering content for publication on the website, you shall bear full and exclusive responsibility for any consequence that may result from its publication. You must ensure the legality of such content. Inter alia, and for the sake of illustration only, you are prohibited from publishing the following content on the Site:

Any content which is known to be false, misleading or counterfeit;

Any content that infringes or violates the proprietary rights of others - including copyrights and trademarks;

Any pornographic or sexually explicit content;

Any content which concerns and identifies minors, their personal details or address and ways of communicating with them;

Any computer software, computer code or application which includes a computer "virus", including hostile software known as Trojan horses, worms, vandals, malicious applications, etc.;

Passwords, usernames and other details, which facilitate the use of computer software, digital files, websites or services, which require registration or payment, without carrying out such registration or making such payment;

Any content that defames a person, infringes upon his privacy, or brings him into disrepute;

Any content that personally identifies other people, without them having consented to the publication of their identity;

Any content the nature or subject-matter of which is vexatious, insulting, hostile, threatening or vulgar;

Any content that exhibits or encourages racism, or improper discrimination based on race, extraction, skin color, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, occupation, sexual orientation, disease, physical or mental disability, belief, political opinion, or socio-economic status.

Any content which encourages the commission of a criminal offense or may constitute the basis for a lawsuit or civil liability;

Any content that may mislead consumers;

Any content of an advertising or commercial nature;

Any content which is at variance with the standard rules for using the Internet or which may cause damage or harm to Internet users in general, and to users of the Site or the Application in particular;

Any content access to which is blocked by a password, etc., and is not freely available to all Internet users;

Yedioth may refuse to publish, or delete forthwith, any content which you submitted for publication, any time it finds that you have violated these Terms of Use or that you have committed an act or omission that harms or may harm the services provided on the Site, its users, Yedioth or any of its representatives. Yedioth shall likewise be entitled in such a case to prevent you from publishing additional content on the Site. The provisions of this paragraph supplement Yedioth's statutory rights. Should Yedioth decide, in its sole discretion, to publish content which you have submitted - it may edit and change any such content as it shall in its absolute discretion see fit, including by shortening it. Content submitted by you for publication on the Site shall be exposed to all Internet users. Act prudently and carefully when giving personal details (such as an address or phone number) as well as in the responses and in relation to inquiries which you shall receive as a result of using the Site or publishing any of your details. Remember: you must exercise at least the same degree of caution when submitting content and responding to inquiries sent to you online as you would when communicating offline. Yedioth encourages you to treat content published online carefully and critically, including content published by users on the Site and in the Application. Treat such content cautiously and meticulously. This content is not published on behalf of Yedioth, and it is therefore not responsible for its reliability, authenticity, accuracy or integrity and is not responsible for any consequence that may result from using or relying on it. Always remember that such content is not a substitute for consultation with appropriate professionals, such as lawyers, doctors, qualified specialists, etc., where such consultation is required.

Direct mailing

When joining and registering for the Application and/or ynet+, you shall be asked to provide an e-mail address that will be used by Yedioth for the purpose of sending messages and updates, as well as invoices. In addition, you shall be asked to consent to receiving dispatches and advertising material from Yedioth and/or its representatives, including benefits, promotions and discounts offered by Yedioth on behalf of third parties/advertisers. It is clarified that you can click on the remove button at the bottom of the dispatches at any time in order to stop receiving them.

Sending content to the red mail

The Site contains an option to send newsworthy (or general) content via "the Red Mail" using a box designated for the purpose. When sending materials to the Site via "the Red Mail", the sender shall be required to submit a confirmation regarding the veracity and accuracy of the contents, his ownership of the rights therein, and the fact that that he is at liberty to transfer them to Yedioth for publication on the Site, worded in accordance with the version set out below and/or in the disclaimer included in "the Red Mail", and as determined by Yedioth from time to time. It is clarified that Yedioth has the discretionary right to change the wording of the confirmation set out below and/or in the Red Mail. The sender shall not be entitled to any payment or consideration for the dispatch and/or publication of the materials as aforesaid. It is clarified that publication of any materials and/or content is subject to Yedioth's sole discretion, and the sender shall have no claim for non-publication or publication of any material or information, or with respect to the time, location and manner of its publication.

Without derogating from the foregoing provisions and those set out hereinafter, the user shall be required to state in his confirmation as follows: I hereby confirm that the details which I have given are correct and accurate, that the intellectual property rights, including the copyrights in the material which I sent to Yedioth through this form, are owned by me or by the entity which I represent. I am aware that sending the material to Yedioth constitutes a free, worldwide and perennial license to use it, authorization to publish it wherever and whenever Yedioth Internet shall see fit, and permission to Yedioth to utilize the material as it shall see fit, including transferring it to third parties. I appreciate and agree that I shall not be entitled to any pecuniary or equivalent consideration for providing the material that was sent, and that Yedioth does not undertake to publish my name as the source of the material (with the exception of publication of a credit for a photograph or work). I confirm that I have given my consent to investigation of the material, and that I am aware that that the system does not undertake to publish it. I also confirm that I have given my consent to the making of alterations to and the editing of the material. If I am signing on behalf of an organization, I declare that I am authorized to confirm and undertake as aforesaid in the name of that organization.

Content that does not constitute a substitute for professional advice

Some of the content in the Site and in the Application relates to economic subjects, including information on the capital market, prices of securities traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and shares in Israeli companies traded abroad, aggregate data on public companies, information regarding foreign currency trading and other information on legal, medical and other subjects. The source of some of this content is in the Yedioth system, while the rest of it is provided, managed and operated by content providers. Although an effort has been made to compile and process this content, errors may nevertheless occur during the process of receiving, processing and publishing it. Should you wish to use this content, you must check and verify it. Its publication shall not constitute a recommendation, opinion or substitute for professional advice. Therefore, you alone shall bear responsibility for any decision regarding use of the content as aforesaid, which you shall find on the Site and/or in the Application.

Privacy Policy

Yedioth respects the privacy of the Site's and the Application's users. Yedioth's current Privacy Policy is always available at this address, and it constitutes an integral part of these terms of use. Since the Privacy Policy may change from time to time, it is recommended that you go back and read the policy document from time to time.

Commercial content

The Site and the Application include commercial content, such as advertising content, advertisements and notices, submitted for publication on behalf of various advertisers or users, who wish to offer assets or services for sale. The said content may be in text, images, a video or voice recording.

On advertising content in particular, it shall be stated that it is submitted on behalf of the advertiser.

Yedioth shall bear no responsibility for the commercial content published on the Site and/or in the Application. Yedioth does not write, check, verify or edit the content or veracity of these publications. The advertisers bear sole responsibility for the commercial content and for any consequence resulting from its use or reliance thereon. Publication of commercial content on the Site and/or in the Application does not constitute a recommendation or encouragement to purchase the services, assets or products being offered for sale therein.

Any transaction made as a result of commercial content published on the Site and/or in the Application shall be concluded directly between yourself and the advertiser concerned. Yedioth is not a party to any such transaction, and shall not be held responsible for the services and goods offered in the commercial content of or purchased through the Site and/or the Application or purchased through them.

Marketing content is also published on the Site from time to time, the production of which is done with the financial participation/sponsorship of a commercial or other entity (such as a nonprofit organization, etc.) but which is written and published after journalistic editing, on various topics of public interest. Promotion of such content from the home page of the Site is generally done through different (visibility) contracts, along with the letter S symbol which makes it clear that the marketing content in question was produced with financial participation. When holding the mouse cursor (tapping on the smartphone) on top of the symbol an explanatory note appears: "Content in collaboration with" - the name of the commercial entity. The article was produced by Ynet's commercial department with the financial participation of an external entity and was published after journalistic editing."

The inscription: in collaboration with the sponsor, shall appear in the introduction near the subtitle and at the end of the substantive marketing content.

Tagging including appropriate full disclosure as aforesaid shall also accompany marketing videos and podcasts distributed by ynet through external platforms, such as social networks.

Without derogating from the provisions of these terms of use and the Privacy Policy, it is clarified that commercial entities as aforesaid may invite you within the framework of such publications (for example, through an interface for collecting 'leads'), to register in order to receive information about and/or purchase their services and/or products. While as a general rule Yedioth shall ensure that such registration is only done after you have been asked to confirm by marking an active checkbox that you agree to your details being stored and utilized by the entity in question, it is clarified that the said entity shall be fully and exclusively responsible for such storage and use and that Yedioth shall bear no liability and/or responsibility in the matter.

Intellectual Property

All copyrights and intellectual property in the Site and/or the Application and the services offered and content displayed therein (with the exception of content which you, the other users and/or advertisers shall submit for publication on the Site) belong exclusively to Yedioth Internet and/or Yedioth Aharonot, or to a third party authorized by Yedioth to use them, and without obtaining Yedioth's prior, written consent, or that of the other proprietor, as the case may be, and fulfilling the conditions imposed on that consent (should it be given), you may not copy, distribute, publicly display, publicly perform, transfer to the public, modify, process, create derivative works from, translate, summarize, sell or lease, either alone or through or in collaboration with a third party, any part of the foregoing, by any manual, automated, electronic, mechanical, optical, photographic or recording method or means, including web crawlers, in connection with the preparation of artificial intelligence models, for improper purposes, such as the creation of synthetic content or fake news, impersonation and/or for any other purpose. This provision equally applies to any processing, editing or translation by Yedioth of content entered or submitted by you in or to the Sites. Should consent be given as aforesaid, you must refrain from removing, erasing or disrupting any notice or symbol regarding intellectual property rights, for example - the © copyright mark, or the ® trademark, accompanying the contents which you shall utilize. The trademarks and advertisements of advertisers and/or third parties published on the Site belong exclusively to them and no use may be made of them either, without the advertiser's prior written consent. While Yedioth does not claim ownership of the content provided by the browsers for publication on ynet sites, submission of content intended for publication on ynet sites constitutes confirmation that the party submitting it owns all the rights therein and is at liberty to submit it for publication. If the party submitting the content for publication did not create it or is not the proprietor of the rights therein, submission of the content constitutes confirmation that it was submitted pursuant to a lawful authorization from the proprietor, permitting the content's submission for publication on ynet sites and granting rights to use and publish it as detailed above and hereinafter. Submission of the content for publication grants Yedioth a free, worldwide and perennial license to copy, reproduce, distribute, market, publicize, process, edit, translate and use it in such additional way as it shall in its discretion see fit, on the ynet sites and/or in the Application and in printed matter, including in newspapers, magazines, periodicals, books, etc., in digital media, including other websites, in digital archives and in services provided by wired, wireless, cellular, cable, satellite and other communication networks.

Yedioth's responsibility

The contents of the ynet site and/or the Application are provided for use as they are (AS IS) and cannot be customized to suit the needs of each and every person. The user shall make no complaint, claim or demand against Yedioth and/or any of its representatives regarding the attributes of the contents, their capabilities, limitations and suitability to his individual needs and/or the responses (if any) provoked by their publication on the Site and/or in the Application.

The user shall be fully and exclusively responsible for the use made by him of the Site and the Application.

Yedioth does not guarantee that content published by and/or on behalf of browsers on ynet websites shall elicit a response. Since it cannot know what responses (if any) shall be received as a result of such publication, who shall respond to the content published by the user and in what manner, Yedioth shall bear no responsibility towards the user (or anyone acting on his behalf) for these responses, the identities of those contacting him or any consequence that may result from the publication. Yedioth shall likewise bear no responsibility for any use made by a third party of content published by and/or on behalf of the user.

The user shall be fully and exclusively responsible for any decision which he makes regarding the contents published on the Site and/or in the Application. Yedioth does not guarantee that the contents and services of third parties, including those of content and service providers and of users, which are published on the Site and/or in the Application, shall be complete, correct, lawful, accurate or coincide with the user's expectations or requirements. Yedioth shall bear no responsibility for any consequence resulting from or from relying upon them.

It should be emphasized that correct professional advice depends on the exact facts of each and every case. The contents of the Site and/or the Application do not constitute a substitute for such advice. The foregoing also holds true vis-à-vis contents published in communities, responses and in various kinds of discussion groups (forums), including content published on behalf of the community and discussion group administrators. These contents are no substitute for professional advice or action when required (for example: a medical expert's answer to a question in a discussion group is not a substitute for receiving medical advice or treatment as needed). Sometimes these contents reflect a particular personal approach or opinion of the writer and should therefore be treated with due caution. The user is fully and exclusively responsible for the decision whether to rely upon or act regarding contents published on the Site and/or in the Application, and he is solely responsible for any such action and/or its consequences as aforesaid.

Yedioth does not guarantee that the services offered in the Site and/or application shall not be disrupted, shall be provided systematically or without stoppages, shall operate securely and faultlessly, and shall be immune from unauthorized access to Yedioth's computers and/or servers or from damages, malfunctions, glitches or failures - and all in relation to Yedioth's or one of its supplier's hardware, software, communication lines or systems.

Indemnification

The user shall be obliged to indemnify Yedioth, its employees, managers or representatives against any damage, loss, loss of profit, payment or expense which they shall incur or sustain - including attorney's fees and litigation costs - due to a breach of these Terms of Use, as well as in the following cases:

With respect to any complaint, claim and/or demand which shall be made against them by any third party as a result of content which the user submitted for publication on the Site or in the Application and/or as a result of links made by the user to the Site or the Application, and/or any judgment and/or administrative and/or judicial decision compelling Yedioth and/or anyone acting under its auspices to pay compensation as a result of publication of content that was submitted by the user for publication and/or the links which were created by him as aforesaid.

With respect to any judgment, and/or conviction, and/or administrative and/or judicial and/or quasi-judicial decision which shall oblige Yedioth and/or any of its representatives to incur a penalty and/or pay compensation as a result of a breach of the terms of use of this agreement by the user and/or by anyone acting on his behalf.

Changes to the Site and the Application and termination of the service

Yedioth may change from time to time the structure, appearance and design of the website and/or the Application and the scope and availability of the services offered therein, may in its discretion charge a fee for such contents and services or for others, and may change any other aspect involved in the website and the Application - and all, without having to give prior notice. Such changes shall be made, having regard, inter alia, to the dynamic nature of and the technological and other changes taking place in the Internet, in the Applications field, including version updates and/or in the various operating systems. By their nature, changes of this type may be susceptible to malfunctions and/or cause initial inconvenience, etc. The user shall make no complaint, claim, and/or demand against Yedioth with respect to the making of such changes and/or the concomitant glitches accompanying their implementation. Without derogating from the foregoing, Yedioth may terminate provision of all or some of these services, at any time. Yedioth shall publish an announcement regarding the termination of the services on the relevant website a reasonable time in advance. Upon termination of the services, Yedioth will retain the material contained in the Site and/or in the Application for an additional reasonable period, upon the expiry of which it may delete that material without having to give an additional notice in this regard or making a backup thereof.

Amendments to the Terms of Use

Yedioth reserves its right to amend, at any time and even without prior notice, the Terms of Use of the Site and/or the Application, and unless Yedioth shall in its sole discretion determine otherwise, such amendments shall take effect immediately upon their incorporation into these terms of use. It is recommended to review these terms of use from time to time.

Jurisdiction

This agreement shall be regulated exclusively by the laws of the State of Israel, with the exception of the international choice of law rules stipulated therein. The courts in the Tel-Aviv district shall have exclusive jurisdiction regarding the adjudication of any dispute arising from the use of or relating to the Site or the Application. A ruling by a competent court (including a specialized court or other judicial tribunal) that a provision of these terms of use is illegal and/or invalid shall not nullify and invalidate the other provisions of the Terms of Use, with the exception of the provision that was abrogated and/or circumscribed by the court as aforesaid.

Contact us

Yedioth meticulously observes statutory requirements and respects the right of the Sites' users and others to privacy and good name. Should you feel offended for any reason by content which has been published on the Sites, please write to us at the following address and we shall endeavor to deal with your complaint as soon as possible:

Yedioth Internet Customer Service Department 1 Noah Moses St. Rishon Lezion

Complaints as aforesaid may also be faxed to us on 03-6932466 (marked: FAO Customer Service Department)

or