MK Shelah calls on Huldai to from a joint list

The chairman of the "Tnufa" party Ofer Shelah, called on the head of "The Israelis" party Ron Huldai, his party member and former justice minister Avi Nissenkorn, and the leaders of the Labor Party - to establish a list with him that will run in the upcoming March 2021 elections.

