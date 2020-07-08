Health Ministry expected to cut virus testing due to overload

The Health Ministry is expected to tighten the criteria to qualify for coronavirus testing after a massive uptick in cases has led to soaring numbers of people requesting a test.
Healthcare providers in Israel have warned the ministry that they cannot cope with the astronomical numbers of tests for the virus, which last week reached a daily record of 24,000 as compared to just 1,000 tests conducted on May 30.
The more significant changes are likely to include reducing the authority of family physicians to refer patients for testing and a significant reduction in tests carried out in schools.