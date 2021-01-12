FBI, before U.S. Capitol siege, warned extremists readying 'war' - Washington Post

An FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning the day before rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol that extremists were planning to come to Washington and were talking of "war," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

