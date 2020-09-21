Jordan's mainstream Islamists to stand in Nov parliamentary election

Jordan's main opposition Islamist party said on Monday it will run in its November parliamentary election to prevent a packing of the assembly with pro-government deputies and advance demands for democratic reform and a crackdown on corruption.

