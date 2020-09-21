Jordan's mainstream Islamists to stand in Nov parliamentary election

Jordan's main opposition Islamist party said on Monday it will run in its November parliamentary election to prevent a packing of the assembly with pro-government deputies and advance demands for democratic reform and a crackdown on corruption.
But the Islamists, who are affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and boycotted elections for a decade until 2016, warned they could reconsider its approach if its candidates came under state pressure to drop out.
"We call on the government to lift its ...security grip over these elections in all its aspects," said Murad al Adailah, general secretary of the Islamic Action Front, the political arm of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood.