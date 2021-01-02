Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said.
Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.
The Israeli military said "a violent riot" was instigated when the troops were evacuating "an illegal buildin" in the At-Tuwani village. The military said Palestinians attacked the forces with "massive amount of rocks."