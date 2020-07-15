IDF arrests 4 Palestinians with firebombs, explosives near Nablus

The IDF arrested on Wednesday four Palestinians armed with firebombs and an explosive device, which the military said it believes they planned to use to carry out a terror attack.

The military said the suspects were arrested outside of Nablus in the northern West Bank. Two Molotov cocktails and the bomb are found in their possession, a military spokesman said.

The four suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet security service for further investigation.

“The IDF will continue to preserve the security of the area and will thwart attempted terror attacks,” the military said.