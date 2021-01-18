Israelis developed 6-20 more COVID antibodies week after 2nd shot, survey says

A new serological study has found that participants who have received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have developed 6-20 times more antibodies for the pathogen, Sheba Medical Center said in a statement on Monday.

