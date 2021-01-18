Israelis developed 6-20 more COVID antibodies week after 2nd shot, survey says

A new serological study has found that participants who have received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have developed 6-20 times more antibodies for the pathogen, Sheba Medical Center said in a statement on Monday.
The survey, which reviewed data from 102 of about 1,000 of the hospital's personnel who have received both shots, showed that only two subjects have developed low amounts of antibodies - one of the subjects suffered from a compromised immune system.
The rest of the subjects have developed more antibodies than patients who recovered from the disease.