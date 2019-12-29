NY Hanukkah stabbings suspect faces attempted murder charges

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed and wounded as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah on Saturday night.

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed and wounded as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah on Saturday night.

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed and wounded as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah on Saturday night.

The suspect, who is being held at Ramapo Police headquarters, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary

The suspect, who is being held at Ramapo Police headquarters, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary

The suspect, who is being held at Ramapo Police headquarters, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary