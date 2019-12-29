NY Hanukkah stabbings suspect faces attempted murder charges

A suspect is in custody after five people were stabbed and wounded as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah on Saturday night.
The suspect, who is being held at Ramapo Police headquarters, will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary
The rabbi's home is in Monsey, a town not far from the New Jersey state line and one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.
