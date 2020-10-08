Gamzu: If infections continue to decline, I'll recommend lockdown exit next week

Coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said on Thursday that if the coronavirus infection rate continues to decline, he will recommend the government ease the nationwide lockdown sometime next week.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





"The lockdown currently extends until next Thursday," Israel's top coronavirus health official told Ynet. "If we want to stay in it, we have to extend the regulations. But if the numbers continue to decline, the recommendation would be to start a gradual exit in most parts of the country."

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu ( Photo: GPO )

"Unfortunately, the closure has not yet reached its goal in virus hotspots," he added.

Gamzu said that if the national infection rate continues to drop, virus hotspots will receive a tailored treatment.

"There are certain areas with steady and uninhibited morbidity rates, and this is nobody's fault," he said.

"At one point, we had 140-150 'red' cities [communities with high infection rates], now, there are less than 80 and I estimate we will see that number going down to between 20 and 40. There are about 15 virus hotspots that are especially rough to handle due to resurging morbidity rates. In these areas, a four-week lockdown will not suffice. Differential lockdowns are an acceptable method all over the world."

Coronavirus czar Gamzu and Prime Minister Netanyahu during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

When asked about the lack of governmental support he received for his "stoplight" outline and whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will back the plan as a model for after the lockdown is lifted, the former director of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center said that, "I believe that yes, I believe that lawmakers are seeing this outline as the way forward. We need to release the economy and the citizens."

He also expressed his disapproval with the level of enforcement of lockdown rules. "Authorities should first focus on public relations, then fines and deterrence and finally more enforcement," he said.

A police checkpoint at the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

"I want people to understand that mass gatherings like weddings do not only affect the participants but the community as a whole."

Regarding the decline in coronavirus testing in recent days, Gamzu said that there is less incentive for people to get tested as morbidity declines but still called on Israelis to get tested if they suspect they may have contracted the pathogen.

"If you feel unwell and were in a public place, go get tested. I call upon every doctor to refer their patients to go and get tested. I need every Israeli to get tested," he said.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing center in central Israel ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

"I can test between 60,000-70,000 people a day, and I'm only getting 40,000. I'm wasting test kits. I need everyone to get tested. Especially in 'red' cities."

With him due to leave his post as the nation's virus czar on November 1, Gamzu was asked if he will return to his old position as the head of Ichilov Medical Center or continue his tenure.