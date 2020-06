Moroccan authorities on Friday rejected an Amnesty report saying they have spied on journalist Omar Radi using Israeli-made technology.

Moroccan authorities on Friday rejected an Amnesty report saying they have spied on journalist Omar Radi using Israeli-made technology.

Amnesty said it checked Radi's phone and alleged that authorities had snooped on him using spyware developed by cyber security company NSO Group.

