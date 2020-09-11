Hamas condemns impending Israel, Bahrain agreement

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the announcement by Israel and Bahrain of establishing diplomatic relations. Qassem said that "this means that Bahrain is joining as a partner in the deal of the century, which is an attack on the Palestinian people."
Another Hamas spokesman said that "the weak response of Arab states to the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has pushed other countries to normalize their relations with Israel. The Palestinian position is united and strong against the states that normalize their relations with Israel, but there is a need for extensive Arab support."