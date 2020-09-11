Hamas condemns impending Israel, Bahrain agreement

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the announcement by Israel and Bahrain of establishing diplomatic relations. Qassem said that "this means that Bahrain is joining as a partner in the deal of the century, which is an attack on the Palestinian people."

