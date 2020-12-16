Kisch: more mitigation measures unavoidable

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Wednesday that more a suspension of commerce and other mitigation was unavoidable after Israel recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases in the past day.

The Health Ministry said that 2,862 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since Israel began exiting its second nationwide lockdown in October.

A coronavirus ward at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon ( Photo: AFP )

With a record 83,277 tests conducted the positivity rate was at 3.5%.

"We must take steps quickly," he said to Ynet adding he hoped a full lockdown would not be required.

Kisch said that although the ministry intended to advise the government to close down schools in red and orange cities, defined as such because of a surge in cases, officials now hope to allow schools that will conduct quick tests for their students and staff to remain open.

"This is a huge undertaking, but we are working to implement testing that will allow those who test positive to return to school," he said.

While the weekly average of new cases is still undetermined, Kishch said there is no doubt that morbidity is increasing.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch at the Knesset committee on the coronavirus ( Photo: Knesset spokesperson )

"We see it in the Arab sector but not only there," he said. "There is also a rise in the ultra-Orthodox communities, and we will, unfortunately, not be able to avoid more measures."

Such steps would include closing most businesses. "I understand the huge economic, social and educational cost," he said. "But ultimately we all understand that the quicker we take action, the more we can reduce the price we all pay."

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Israel Katz announced a government plan to support businesses and the many Israelis now out of work as a result of the pandemic.

Shoppers lineup to enter a Jerusalem mall last month ( Photo: Haim Golditch )

"Those plans are not good enough and certain areas and businesses must be helped more," Kisch said. "The solution is within sight with vaccines becoming available. I believe by March we would be able to determine whether enough people have been vaccinated and are immune to COVID-19."

Still for now, he said, measures must be put in place.