Grotto: Israel's daily testing capacity for coronavirus soon to reach 20,000

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto on Thursday said that Israel will soon reach a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus of 20,000 tests a day.

"Our current [testing] capacity stands at 11,000 lab tests a day," Grotto told the Knesset committee for coronavirus affairs. "Soon, we'll reach a daily capacity of 20,000 tests."

Grotto said that coronavirus tests are examined in 32 laboratories scattered across the country, some operating around the clock.