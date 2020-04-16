Grotto: Israel's daily testing capacity for coronavirus soon to reach 20,000

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto on Thursday said that Israel will soon reach a testing capacity for the novel coronavirus of 20,000 tests a day.
"Our current [testing] capacity stands at 11,000 lab tests a day," Grotto told the Knesset committee for coronavirus affairs. "Soon, we'll reach a daily capacity of 20,000 tests."
Grotto said that coronavirus tests are examined in 32 laboratories scattered across the country, some operating around the clock.
The data presented by the deputy director-general shows that Israel is still far off the goals previously set by government officials of 15,000 and 30,000 coronavirus tests a day.