Taiwan says Chinese fighters approached Taiwan, were tracked by missiles

Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being "driven out" by Taiwan's air force, the island's defense ministry said.

The Chinese fighters were also tracked by Taiwan's land-based anti-aircraft missiles, the ministry said, citing the air force.

