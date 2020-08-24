Israeli minister contracts COVID-19, sending colleagues into quarantine

Minister of Immigrant Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata contracted COVID-19 and will enter quarantine, a Knesset spokesperson said on Sunday evening.

The Blue & White minister posted on Twitter that she had tested positive.

"After feeling unwell over the weekend I was tested and found to be infected by coronavirus," she wrote on the social media site.

"An epidemiological investigation is being conducted to ensure anyone who came into contact with me would be notified."

The Knesset "will continue an epidemiological investigation into the matter in coordination with representatives from the Health Ministry," the spokesperson said.

Tamano-Shata was last present in the Knesset on Wednesday last week and had been at an event held by the Blue & White party on Friday morning.

In the hours after the announcement, Israeli media reported other lawmakers had been sent into quarantine after coming in contact with her, including Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, also of Blue & White.

Tamano-Shata, 39, is Israel's first Ethiopian-born minister. She began her political career in Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party, which went on to form a unity ticket with Benny Gantz's Blue & White; however, when the faction broke up following this year's general election, Tamano-Shata chose to follow Gantz into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu's ruling coalition.

She was not the first to have contracted the virus. Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

More than 22,000 Israelis are currently infected with the virus, including 398 in serious condition and 115 on ventilators.