Gantz to Netanyahu: Allow older prisoners to be vaccinated

Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instruct Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to allow older prisoners to receive the coronavirus vaccine, in line with Health Ministry and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's position on the matter.
"It is alarming that the public security minister is choosing to ignore the guidelines outlined by the ministry of health and the attorney general, while doing damage to public health…Beyond being illegal, this move is also impeding national efforts to battle the coronavirus," Gantz said.