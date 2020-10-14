Two Israeli soldiers wounded in West Bank raid

Two IDF soldiers were wounded while conducting an arrest near Nablus in the northern West Bank on Tuesday night, according to the army spokesperson.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





One of the soldiers was moderately wounded, while the second was lightly hurt from what seemed to be shrapnel from an explosive device thrown at them during the operation in the Balata Refugee Camp.

IDF soldiers during an operation in Nablus ( Photo: Reuters )

The two were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

In July, Palestinian security forces thwarted an attack against IDF troops in the West Bank, according to senior officials involved in the incident.

The move came several weeks after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that he is ending all security cooperation with Israel and the U.S. over plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

According to the officials, a Palestinian terror cell planted dozens of pipe bombs in an open area on the outskirts of Jenin, along the route usually taken by IDF troops when they arrive in the city to arrest terror suspects.

Palestinian security forces in the West Bank city of Hebron ( Photo: EPA )

Sources said valuable intelligence information led PA’s security forces to uncover the hidden explosives, which included 30 ready-to-use pipe bombs and a shotgun.

The assailants apparently intended to ambush IDF troops by throwing the bombs at them during a nighttime arrest in the area, as well as firing at them from the shotgun.

The sources, however, refused to say whether there was any communication between the heads of PA security apparatus and officials in Israeli defense establishment.